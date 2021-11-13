2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Here's what to look on Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech hosts Duke in last home game of the season...
Virginia Tech vs. Duke
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632); Blacksburg, VA
- When: 3:30 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ACC Network
- Records: Virginia Tech 4-5 (2-3 ACC); Duke 3-6 (0-5)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 17-3 loss to Boston College, Duke 54-29 loss to Pittsburgh
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 18-10
- Last meeting: Virginia Tech W 38-31 (10/3/20)
- Line: Virginia Tech -11.5
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech's running backs
Virginia Tech doesn’t have a lot of confidence in its passing offense no matter who is under center. Before starter Braxton Burmeister went down with an injury last week against Boston College, they had a run-first game plan in place. Boston College’s first seven was up to the challenge and prevented the Hokies from getting any momentum. The Hokies should have more success against a Duke defensive front that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry and has allowed 18 rushing touchdowns. Tech has relied mostly on Malachi Thomas and Raheem Blackshear in recent weeks and that duo needs to combine for at least 200 yards on Saturday. That isn’t an unreasonable goal since Thomas was 30 yards last week of crossing the 100-yard mark for a third straight game and Blackshear has more than 65 yards each of the last three weeks.
Who has the edge?
(Duke) OFFENSE: Burmeister, wide receiver Tre Turner and center Brock Hoffman are all questionable going into Saturday’s game. It’s hard to imagine the Hokies getting 10 points if those three are all sidelined this weekend. Tech could benefit from the return of backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, who returned to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Notre Dame. Before that injury, the coaching staff was hoping to give him a chance to play some more snaps since he showed promise running the ball whenever he entered the lineup. While Tech has been plagued with a variety of issues on offense, Duke’s main problem has been in the red zone. The Blue Devils have the No. 32 ranked offense (out of 130 FBS teams) and they have put up more than 400 yards five times this season. The numbers inside the 25-yard line aren’t nearly as pretty. Duke has come up empty handed on 10 of its 35 trips inside the red zone this season and only scored touchdowns on 18 of those trips. Both of those numbers are ranked among the worst in the country.
(Virginia Tech) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech hasn’t been very consistent this year particularly against the run, but those periodic letdowns aren’t in the same league as Duke’s struggles. The Blue Devils are allowing 547 yards per game against conference opponents this season (7.2 yards per game) and 43.2 yards per game. All those numbers have gone up in recent weeks with Duke allowing 54 points and 636 yards last week against Pittsburgh and a season-high 677 yards and 45 points the week before that against Wake Forest. Virginia Tech’s offense isn’t quite as intimidating, but Duke has given up more than 400 yards to teams like Northwestern, Kansas and Georgia Tech.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Duke kick returner Jaylen Stinson is coming off a career game against Pittsburgh. He returned seven kicks for 195 yards and one of those went 86-yards for a touchdown. The Blue Devils also have one of the best coverage teams in the country on kick returns. They are only allowing 13.8 yards per return this season. Virginia Tech’s specialists have the edge in every other area.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech will be honoring a large group of seniors on Saturday and for many of them this will be their last game at Lane Stadium. The Hokies haven’t played well at home since the season-opener and that remains their lone win over a Power 5 opponent in Blacksburg. The whole team wants to send those seniors off on a high note.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 30, Duke 21
Virginia Tech has a more talented roster than Duke and that should count for something. Yes, the Hokies are facing some uncertainty on offense with the list of injured players, but Burmeister, Turner and Hoffman are guys that will do whatever they can to play. If they can get something from each of them that should be enough to get them back to .500.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Margin of error — Duke isn't turning the ball over at the rate it did last year when it had 39 turnovers in 11 games and had a minus 19 turnover margin. The numbers are better this year, but that doesn't mean the Blue Devils are protecting the ball. Duke has turned it over 17 times and have a minus four turnover margin. Virginia Tech has to take advantage of that this weekend.
Dy-no-mite — Duke's defense is giving up nearly seven plays of 20 yards or more a game. The Blue Devils are tied for No. 127 out of 130 FBS teams with having allowed 60 plays of 20 yards or more this season (33 of those have gone for 30 or more yards). Virginia Tech has struggled in the explosive play department, but this would be a good opportunity to reverse those struggles.
Wrap it up — Virginia Tech defenders need to tackle better. Linebacker Alan Tisdale went from having the best game of his career against Georgia Tech to one of his worst in the span of a week and was replaced late in the game against Boston College for his poor play. Tisdale was far from the only one struggling as the Hokies finished the game with 17 missed tackles. A similar number this weekend could sink Tech's chances at getting a win on Senior Day.