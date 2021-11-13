2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

(Duke) OFFENSE: Burmeister, wide receiver Tre Turner and center Brock Hoffman are all questionable going into Saturday’s game. It’s hard to imagine the Hokies getting 10 points if those three are all sidelined this weekend. Tech could benefit from the return of backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, who returned to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Notre Dame. Before that injury, the coaching staff was hoping to give him a chance to play some more snaps since he showed promise running the ball whenever he entered the lineup. While Tech has been plagued with a variety of issues on offense, Duke’s main problem has been in the red zone. The Blue Devils have the No. 32 ranked offense (out of 130 FBS teams) and they have put up more than 400 yards five times this season. The numbers inside the 25-yard line aren’t nearly as pretty. Duke has come up empty handed on 10 of its 35 trips inside the red zone this season and only scored touchdowns on 18 of those trips. Both of those numbers are ranked among the worst in the country.