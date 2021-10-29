2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech heads to Georgia Tech for a game at noon...
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000); Atlanta, Georgia
- When: Noon.; Saturday
- TV: RSN
- Records: Virginia Tech 3-4 (1-2 ACC); Georgia Tech 3-4 (2-2)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 41-36 loss to Syracuse; Georgia Tech 48-40 loss to Virginia
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 10-7
- Last meeting: Virginia Tech W 45-0 (11/16/19)
- Line: Virginia Tech +4
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister
Georgia Tech’s passing defense has been awful in recent weeks. It has given up a combined 795 passing yards (66%) and eight touchdowns in the team’s last two losses while giving up 100 points. But can Tech take advantage of this obvious weak point? That’s up to Braxton Burmeister who is only averaging 177.3 passing yards per game this season and only thrown two touchdowns during that span. He’s near the bottom in the ACC in every major statistical passing category and those struggles have continued with opposing teams daring Tech to throw by packing the box.
Who has the edge?
(Georgia Tech) OFFENSE: Georgia Tech doesn’t have a very imposing offense — they are in the middle of the road statistically — but the team’s loss to Clemson is the only game this season when the group really struggled. Virginia Tech’s offense has basically struggled all season. Yes, the Hokies ran the ball better last week, but the offense came up empty-handed when it had a chance to put the game away.
(Even) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech’s offense has taken the brunt of the criticism from fans this season. The Hokies defense took some heat off them for at least one week with the way they played against Syracuse. The Orange averaged a season-high 7.0 yards per rush, Garrett Shrader sliced up the team’s secondary (particularly in the final minutes) and the team was terrible on third and fourth down. Virginia Tech needs a more focused effort and generate the kind of negative plays (turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss) that were much more common earlier this season. It wouldn’t hurt to wrap up better either.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Syracuse’s long kick return that set up a score late in the game last week was the first time in Fuente’s head coaching career someone crossed the 50-yard line on a kickoff. It was one of the few let downs on special teams the Hokies have had this season. It was only the third time in the last three games that John Parker Romo allowed a return (15 attempts). Georgia Tech does have a return threat in Jahmyr Gibbs, who is in his second year handling kick return duties.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech players have all said they are ignoring the hot seat chatter surrounding their coach. While they won’t acknowledge it, they know what’s being said and what another loss would mean for Fuente and his staff. The Hokies desperately need a win, and the more convincing the better.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Georgia Tech 21
Virginia Tech put Georgia Tech away by halftime the last time it visited Atlanta. It was one of the more complete performances for the Hokies in recent years, but that feels like a lifetime ago. These two programs seem to be heading in different directions, but Virginia Tech is still the more talented team and that should mean the end of its three-game losing streak.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Boxed up — Virginia Tech let Garrett Shrader run loose last week. He ran for 174 yards and 78 of those yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He forced three miss tackles and many of those came when it looked like the Hokies had him locked up in the backfield. Virginia Tech’s recent history against mobile quarterbacks hasn’t been very good and they will get another chance to reverse that trend against Georgia Tech.
Four downs — Georgia Tech should consider going for it on fourth down once they cross the 50-yard line on Saturday. Syracuse wasn’t shy about taking risks against a Hokies defense that has struggled all season on fourth down and went 4 for 4. On the season, Tech has given up 12 first downs on 15 fourth down attempts. There are only six teams that have given up more first downs in the situation in the FBS. It goes without saying Virginia Tech needs to execute better if they face a similar series of fourth down attempts this weekend.
Encore — Virginia Tech’s running backs took a step in the right direction last week with Malachi Thomas handling the bulk of the workload. The Hokies can’t afford for the true freshman to be a one hit wonder and this weekend will be a key test for him. If Virginia Tech can average closer to five yards a carry that will help take the pressure off Burmeister.