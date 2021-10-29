2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Who has the edge?

(Georgia Tech) OFFENSE: Georgia Tech doesn’t have a very imposing offense — they are in the middle of the road statistically — but the team’s loss to Clemson is the only game this season when the group really struggled. Virginia Tech’s offense has basically struggled all season. Yes, the Hokies ran the ball better last week, but the offense came up empty-handed when it had a chance to put the game away.

(Even) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech’s offense has taken the brunt of the criticism from fans this season. The Hokies defense took some heat off them for at least one week with the way they played against Syracuse. The Orange averaged a season-high 7.0 yards per rush, Garrett Shrader sliced up the team’s secondary (particularly in the final minutes) and the team was terrible on third and fourth down. Virginia Tech needs a more focused effort and generate the kind of negative plays (turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss) that were much more common earlier this season. It wouldn’t hurt to wrap up better either.