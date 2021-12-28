2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Here's what to look on Wednesday afternoon when Virginia Tech takes on Maryland in this year's Pinstripe Bowl...

Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Where: Yankee Stadium; Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium; Bronx, NY When: 2:15 p.m.; Wednesday

2:15 p.m.; Wednesday TV: ESPN

ESPN Records: Virginia Tech 6-6 (4-4 ACC); Maryland 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Virginia Tech 6-6 (4-4 ACC); Maryland 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten) Last game: Virginia Tech 29-24 W over Virginia, Maryland 40-16 W over Rutgers

Virginia Tech 29-24 W over Virginia, Maryland 40-16 W over Rutgers Series: Maryland leads 15-16

Maryland leads 15-16 Last meeting: Maryland 27-24 W (11/16/13)

Maryland 27-24 W (11/16/13) Line: Maryland -3.5

Keep an eye on Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick

Fans have dreamt of true freshman Tahj Bullock coming in to save the day, but this game will fall on Blumrick’s shoulders. Bullock may get a few snaps, but even that’s not guaranteed. Blumrick will get his first career start on Wednesday and will have to try and get Tech across the finish line without a bevy of skill players. Could Tech come out and just run it 50 times? Honestly, it wouldn’t be shocking, but that won’t necessarily work with the defense dealing with opt outs as well. If Maryland gets a lead, Tech will have to have more balance and let Blumrick throw. He expressed confidence this week and should get some good looks from the defense, but this remains the biggest question mark going into the game.

Who has the edge?

(Maryland) OFFENSE: Maryland’s offense struggled during conference play, but three of those losses came against top 20 defenses. The lack of a run game really hurt the Terps this season, but Taulia Tagovailoa could present problems for a Virginia Tech defense that will be without its top corner, Jermaine Waller. Tagovailoa is probably eager to play the Hokies after watching their defense give up 776 passing yards (9.7 yards per attempt) the last two games. He threw for 3,595 yards this season (68.4%) with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Tech’s offense had some decent moments down the stretch, but many of those involved players that opted out of the game. The Hokies will be without starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister, left guard Lecitus Smith along with receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson on Wednesday. Backup receiver Da’Wain Lofton could also miss the game and Kaleb Smith is dealing with an injury. That doesn’t bode well for a passing offense that’s ranked No. 109 in the country.

(Even) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech will be without four defensive lineman that started the season on the two deep. That list expanded this week with Jaylen Griffin (arm) not making the trip. The Hokies weren’t pleased with depth to begin with up front. They go into the Pinstripe Bowl with multiple true freshmen on the two-deep at defensive end and a converted tight end and walk-on as the backup defensive tackles. Maryland might actually try to run the ball knowing how depleted Tech is up front. The Hokies backend is in better shape, but that’s a group that’s struggled when all together this season. Maryland has talented pieces in the secondary led by Jakorian Bennett at corner, he has 13 pass breakups and three interceptions, but they haven’t been effective as a unit this season. The same can be said of a defensive line anchored by Sam Okuayinonu on the edge. They are just average against the run and only slightly better than that rushing the passer.

(Even) SPECIAL TEAMS: This is another spot impacted heavily by attrition. Tayvion Robinson, who was one of the best punt returners in the country, leaves a huge void. The job could go to Malachi Thomas, who is mature for a true freshman, but this will be a high pressure start to his return career. Tech will also have to change around many of the coverage units since players like Amare Barno, who also opted out, were featured prominently there.

(Maryland) INTANGIBLES: Maryland will try to use the bowl game — its first postseason appearance since 2014 — as a stepping stone while Tech is going to be starting a new chapter regardless of the outcome. Tech players and coaches have all said the right things this month about keeping the distractions at bay, but the team’s head coach is going to be sitting inside of a suite instead of the sideline. Interim coach J.C. Price has done an admirable job of keeping things together, but Maryland should be the more cohesive unit in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Niziolek’s prediction: Maryland 42, Virginia Tech 24

Virginia Tech would have likely been the favorite in this game if it had the two-deep available that played against Virginia. The Hokies lost a TON of talent after the regular season ended including some unexpected names like Tayvion Robinson from a roster that wasn’t flush with depth as it is. Throw in a first time starter at quarterback in Connor Blumrick and a coaching staff in transition, this one feels like it should be Maryland’s to lose.

