2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Miami

(Miami) OFFENSE: The outlook for Miami was bleak when D'Eriq King went out with a season-ending shoulder surgery. Freshman backup Tyler Van Dyke has settled into the starting role and gone 4-3. The team rattled off three straight wins before last week’s loss to FSU and Van Dyke put up 1,140 yards (72.5% passing) with 10 touchdowns and one interception during that stretch. The Hurricanes problem on offense over the last month has been a near non-existent run game. Injuries hurt the team there as well with starter Cam’Ron Harris suffering a knee injury and Van Duke isn’t nearly the same type of dual-threat quarterback that King was. They are only averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season and in three of their last four games that averaged dipped well below three yards a carry. Miami can’t be taken lightly though as they rank among the top 20 teams in the country with 59 plays of 20-yards or more.