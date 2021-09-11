2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee

Here's what to look on Friday night when No. 19 Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee State at 2 p.m from Lane Stadium...
No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632); Blacksburg, VA
- When: 2:00 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ACCNX
- Records: Virginia Tech 1-0 (1-0 ACC); Middle Tennessee State 1-0
- Last game: Virginia Tech 17-10 win over North Carolina, Middle Tennessee 50-15 win over Monmouth
- Last meeting: N/A
- Line: Tech -20
Keep an eye on Amare Barno
Virginia Tech defensive end — Barno was one of Tech’s standout performers against North Carolina with six tackles (four solo), 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He was able to put up those impressive numbers while dropping back into coverage on nearly a quarter of Tech’s defensive snaps. This could be a big week for Barno with Middle Tennessee starting a pair of undersized and inexperienced tackles. Middle Tennessee has 6-foot-4, 290-pound freshman Steven Losoya starting at left tackle and 6-foot-3, 275-pound freshman Lance Robinson on the right side. North Carolina’s starting tackles had a combined weight of 665 pounds. Barno could make for a tough day at the office for Blue Raider quarterback Bailey Hockman.
Who has the edge?
(Tech) OFFENSE: Virginia Tech left some points on the table against North Carolina. There was a pair of turnovers with one coming in the red zone and missed throws in the second half that might have put the game away earlier, but those miscues shouldn’t completely overshadow the positives. Tech worked in most of their playmakers and controlled the ball for long stretches. Middle Tennessee scored 50 points in Week 1, but one of those touchdowns came on special teams and another came on an interception return. This is an offense that was among the worst in the country last year. The Blue Raiders added Hockman at quarterback — the N.C. State transfer Tech faced last season — but have an offensive line with only 21 career starts (and five of those came last week) and are still sorting out their options in the backfield. Their biggest strength is at receiver where they brought back much of its production last season including Jarrin Pierce, who led the team with 59 catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns.
(Tech) DEFENSE: Tech defenders felt like Justin Hamilton got a little bit of redemption against North Carolina. The Hokies gave up 56 points a program record 399 rushing yards in a loss to UNC in his debut last year. Hamilton promised his team would be better with a full offseason under its belt, and he wasn’t lying. The defensive line generated constant pressure, his linebackers were around the ball and the secondary left very few openings. Tech’s trio of corners — Jermaine Waller, Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman — were particularly impressive. This is a veteran group now that has enough playmakers to be one of the stronger defenses in the ACC.
(Even) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech punter Peter Moore made key contributions against UNC with a pair of booming punts in only his second career start. Place kicker John Parker Romo also had a moment in the spotlight when he knocked down a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Romo hadn’t attempted a field goal in a game since he was a freshman at Tulsa in 2018. He missed a chip shot from 31-yards just a few minutes later, but those growing pains can be expected from the new group. The Hokies didn’t get much out of the return game, but they could get a few more opportunities this weekend especially on kickoffs. Middle Tennessee’s freshman kicker Scoty Payne only had one touchback on eight attempts. Tech will have to keep an eye on freshman receiver Jaylin Lane, who had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown last week.
(Tech) INTANGIBLES: The last two times Tech opened the season with a win over a ranked opponent — 2014 against Ohio State and 2018 against Florida State — they suffered major setbacks in short order. This year’s Hokies will try to avoid a similar fate on Saturday. The biggest thing going in their favor is much more veteran leadership than they did in 2018 with multi-year starters at almost every position.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 41, Middle Tennessee 17
While slow and steady won the race for Virginia Tech’s offense against UNC, they should be a little more aggressive this weekend. The Hokies have had way too many close games against non-power five opponents in recent years including losses to Liberty and ODU. They should look to make a statement early and put this one away against an inferior Middle Tennessee team.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Go long — According to Pro Football Focus, Braxton Burmeister only attempted seven passes of 10 yards or more, and only two of those attempts were past 20 yards. He was 2 of 7 on those throws 45 yards with a touchdown. The Hokies offense needs to be more explosive than that in the passing game going forward.
Tripped up — Virginia Tech was 2 of 4 inside the 20-yard line against North Carolina. The Hokies had a fumble in the red zone and missed a field goal. The Hokies had one of the best scoring rates in the country in 2018 and 2019, but were very average last season (83.3%) and it cost them in close games.
King’s ransom — Keshawn King was the Tech player who fumbled inside the red zone. He played a couple snaps after that, but didn’t get another carry. Tech could use his skill set in the lineup and this is a golden opportunity for him to earn back the coaching staff’s trust. King needs to make the most of however many carries come his way on Saturday.