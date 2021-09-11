2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee

(Tech) OFFENSE: Virginia Tech left some points on the table against North Carolina. There was a pair of turnovers with one coming in the red zone and missed throws in the second half that might have put the game away earlier, but those miscues shouldn’t completely overshadow the positives. Tech worked in most of their playmakers and controlled the ball for long stretches. Middle Tennessee scored 50 points in Week 1, but one of those touchdowns came on special teams and another came on an interception return. This is an offense that was among the worst in the country last year. The Blue Raiders added Hockman at quarterback — the N.C. State transfer Tech faced last season — but have an offensive line with only 21 career starts (and five of those came last week) and are still sorting out their options in the backfield. Their biggest strength is at receiver where they brought back much of its production last season including Jarrin Pierce, who led the team with 59 catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns.