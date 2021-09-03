2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Here's what to look on Friday night when Virginia Tech hosts No. 10 North Carolina at 6 p.m from Lane Stadium...
Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 North Carolina
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632); Blacksburg, VA
- When: 6:00 p.m.; Friday
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Virginia Tech 0-0; North Carolina 0-0
- Last meeting: UNC won 56-45 (10/10/20)
- Line: UNC 5.5
Keep an eye on Dax Hollifield
Virginia Tech linebacker — This game has added meaning for the North Carolina native. He spoke earlier this week about being booed and heckled by UNC fans both times he visited Kenan Stadium. Those experiences stuck with him and he wants to help the Hokies avenge last year’s 56-45 loss. This is also a big moment for Hollifield as he will debut at middle linebacker, the position then defensive coordinator Bud Foster recruited him to play back in 2018. The buzz out of fall camp was that Hollifield looked extremely comfortable in the spot and developed a real chemistry with Alan Tisdale. If Hollifield can elevate his game this season, he will really help the defense take a big step forward.
Who has the edge?
(UNC) OFFENSE: North Carolina gets the edge from Sam Howell alone. The preseason ACC player of the year has shown the Hokies how good he is in the two previous matchups between the teams — he’s thrown for 605 yards (61% passing) with eight touchdowns and no interceptions against Tech — and he will be dropping back in front one of the most experienced offensive lines in the league. He will have to do more of the heavy lifting this season since UNC doesn’t have the firepower it did last year. Tech likes what it has offensively as well with Braxton Burmeister firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback, a trio of veteran playmakers (James Mitchell, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson) and an offensive line that shouldn’t experience much drop off from last year even after losing first round pick Christian Darrisaw. The question going into the opener for the Hokies is the same as it’s been all offseason — can they replace Khalil Herbert’s production? The jurys still out on that one.
(Even) DEFENSE: North Carolina’s offense covered up some of the defensive problems the team had. They gave up 400-plus yards per game and the team’s young secondary allowed 246.7 yards per game (ranked No. 87 in the country). There were only six teams in the country that gave up more plays of 30-yards or more (33) than the Tar Heels. That secondary should be better this fall — second-year freshman corner Tony Grimes is the name to watch — but talent alone hasn’t produced consistent results on defense during Mack Brown’s tenure. The numbers weren’t pretty for Tech last year either (they were downright ugly at times), but the coaching staff anticipates major improvements. They have a veteran-laden group that got a full offseason to learn under defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton without the widespread COVID-19 issues that plagued the team last fall. The Hokies also have two players the coaches expect to be among the best playmakers in the conference in defensive end Amare Barno and corner Jermaine Waller.
(Even) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech will have a new starting punter (Peter Moore), new field goal kicker (John Parker Romo) and new kickoff returner (Keshawn King). Former Tech kicker Brian Johnson had developed into a real long range weapon and the coaches never had to worry about former punter Oscar Bradburn. The Hokies are also eager to see if Tayvion Robinson can turn the page on his disappointing year as punt returner. All those question marks might make for some anxious moments on Friday night.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Yes, Lane Stadium will be sold out. Yes, it’s the first time fans will be back in Lane Stadium since 2019. It will be loud and a pretty fun atmosphere, but that’s not why Tech gets the edge here. The Hokies need a quality win to show fans this program is trending in the right direction. They haven’t won a game over a top 10 opponent since 2014 (Ohio State) and UNC is a team they have played well against during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.
Niziolek’s prediction: UNC 31, Virginia Tech 27
If these teams played 10 times, it feels like the split would be like 6-4 in North Carolina’s favor. They are more evenly matched than the rankings suggest — the No. 10 ranking for UNC seems high right off the bat given the players they need to replace — but having one of the best quarterbacks in the country is a major advantage that makes the Tar Heels a safer pick in the opener.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Sack lunch — Howell had an easy day at the office last year against Tech. According to Pro Football Focus, he was only pressured four times (one sack and three quarterback hurries). The Hokies can’t afford to let him be that comfortable on Friday night. It will be interesting to see how aggressive Justin Hamilton is, but regardless of how often he chooses to blitz, the team’s defensive front needs to generate consistent pressure.
QB1 — Tech’s coaching staff has hyped up Braxton Burmeister’s abilities in the passing game. He needs to reward that confidence on Friday night. Burmeister struggled in the first half against the Tar Heels going 7 of 15 for 79 yards. He never looked comfortable in the pocket and was benched after halftime. He needs to help out Tech’s backfield by getting some explosive plays and be sharper on intermediate throws than he has been in the past.
FUBAR — The phrase is how Virginia Tech’s defense described last year’s film and that really applied to the team’s tackling. In the run game, Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined for 217 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Carter forced 12 missed tackles and Williams forced five of them. North Carolina’s receivers combined for 120 yards after contact and forced four missed tackles. Tech’s defense knows they can’t afford to be that sloppy in the opener.