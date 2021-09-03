2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

(UNC) OFFENSE: North Carolina gets the edge from Sam Howell alone. The preseason ACC player of the year has shown the Hokies how good he is in the two previous matchups between the teams — he’s thrown for 605 yards (61% passing) with eight touchdowns and no interceptions against Tech — and he will be dropping back in front one of the most experienced offensive lines in the league. He will have to do more of the heavy lifting this season since UNC doesn’t have the firepower it did last year. Tech likes what it has offensively as well with Braxton Burmeister firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback, a trio of veteran playmakers (James Mitchell, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson) and an offensive line that shouldn’t experience much drop off from last year even after losing first round pick Christian Darrisaw. The question going into the opener for the Hokies is the same as it’s been all offseason — can they replace Khalil Herbert’s production? The jurys still out on that one.