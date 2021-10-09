2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Tech coaches spent the off week pondering how to unlock Burmeister’s full potential. Coach Justin Fuente praised Burmeister’s toughness and his knack for making plays during the off week, but he also acknowledged that the quarterback hasn’t come close to reaching the preseason expectations they had for him in the passing game. Burmeister remains capable of making any throw, but he’s been reluctant to let loose. The off week came at a great time for him to review the first four games and get a clear picture of where he needs to improve, and this will be a huge test for the quarterback with ACC play right around the corner.