2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech won’t have starting middle linebacker Dax Hollifield in the first half on Saturday after he was called for targeting last week against Notre Dame. Keshon Artis will likely get the start in his place with fellow backup linebacker Dean Ferguson also getting some reps. This is a big moment for Artis to get his first career start. He’s played less than 100 defensive snaps in his career and now must hold the defense together while facing one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. Hollifield will also have to be careful when he comes back in for the second half to not try to make up for lost time and do too much by himself.