2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m...
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632); Blacksburg, VA
- When: 3:30 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ESPN2
- Records: Virginia Tech 3-2 (1-0 ACC); Pitt 3-2 (1-0)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 32-29 loss to Notre Dame; Pitt 52-21 win over Georgia Tech
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 11-9
- Last meeting: Pittsburgh W 47-14 (11/21/20)
- Line: Pitt -5
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech’s linebackers
Virginia Tech won’t have starting middle linebacker Dax Hollifield in the first half on Saturday after he was called for targeting last week against Notre Dame. Keshon Artis will likely get the start in his place with fellow backup linebacker Dean Ferguson also getting some reps. This is a big moment for Artis to get his first career start. He’s played less than 100 defensive snaps in his career and now must hold the defense together while facing one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. Hollifield will also have to be careful when he comes back in for the second half to not try to make up for lost time and do too much by himself.
Who has the edge?
(Pitt) OFFENSE: Pittsburgh comes to Blacksburg with the No. 1 scoring offense, No. 4 passing offense and No. 3 ranked total offense in the FBS. The Panthers have put up more than 550 yards in three of their five games and haven’t scored fewer than 41 points in a single game. Virginia Tech has only cracked 30 once this season and have yet to put up more than 400 total yards of offense on an opposing defense. If Pittsburgh’s offense has a weakness, it’s a rushing attack averaging only 4.1 yards per carry this season, but that’s still more effective than Tech has been on the ground. Sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda has emerged in the last two games with 135 yards (4.8 per carry) with three touchdowns.
(Tech) DEFENSE: There’s not much separating these team’s statistically, but Tech’s secondary has been much more effective. The Hokies are holding teams to a yard less per attempt and have allowed fewer big plays down field. Tech corner Jermaine Waller is tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions — he returned his latest pick for a touchdown — and opposing quarterbacks are struggling to complete more than 60% of their passes against the group. Tech’s secondary had its worst game of the season against Kenny Pickett last year when they gave up 404 passing yards (67.3%) and a pair of touchdowns in a 47-14 loss. This performance will be a test of how far the group has come under defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s leadership.
(Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech has answered any question marks they had coming into the season on special teams. Receiver Tayvion Robinson has been dynamic returning punts while the combination of Keshawn King and Raheem Blackshear are both averaging more than 30 yards per return. Tech placekicker rebounded from an iffy start with a 3 of 3 performance against Notre Dame that included a 52-yarder. The Hokies haven’t had a drop off in punting either with Peter Moore performing like a veteran. He’s averaging 45.1 yards per punt (third in the ACC), has nine punts of 50-plus yards and has dropped nine punts inside the 20-yard line.
(Tech) INTANGIBLES: It feels like Tech has been here before. The Hokies have a 3-2 record with what looked like a quality win a the time over North Carolina to open the season. Both losses were heartbreakers and now they face a stretch of seven straight conference games with the Coastal Division race wide open. A win over Pitt would put Tech in the driver’s seat and takes some of the pressure off the coaching staff.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 32, Pitt 28
Virginia Tech found a way to shut down Kenny Pickett two years ago. The Hokies might not have quite that kind of success on Saturday, but this week Pitt comes down to earth after a string of games against mostly mediocre competition.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Picket line — Virginia Tech’s defensive line was disruptive on the first drive against Notre Dame then mostly went quiet. A lot of that had to do with Brian Kelly changing quarterbacks and going to the more mobile Tyler Buchner. The Hokeis know what they are going to face with Pickett, who is not very mobile at all. That means the defense has to be disruptive up front and consistently generate pressure whether it results in sacks or not.
Slow motion — Tech’s success could come down to how they manage the clock. The Hokies will likely huddle up and try to run down the play clock as much as possible to keep the ball out of Pickett’s hands. The only way that works is if they avoid three and outs and can get some production out of the run game.
Let it go — Tech coach Justin Fuente went for points with less than a minute to go in the first half against Notre Dame and the offense rewarded the decision by getting into field goal range. Fuente has largely avoided that kind of aggressive decision-making, but he needs to be bold on Saturday. The fake punt a couple weeks ago didn’t work, but the Hokies conservative reputation should allow them to catch Pitt off guard with a gadget play or two.