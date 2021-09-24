2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Richmond

With Virginia Tech dealing with multiple injuries at right tackle, the team’s starting lineup is up in the air. Silas Dzansi, who started the first three games at right tackle, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against West Virginia. He didn’t return to the game and coach Justin Fuente wasn’t very forthcoming about how involved he was at practice on Monday. He was seen still wearing a walking boot at the team’s athletic facility on Monday. Second-year freshman Parker Clements would be his likely replacement, but he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Saturday as well. Offensive line coach Vance Vice might have to completely shake things up and one of the more likely options is shifting Lecitus Smith out to tackle. Tech’s offensive line really struggled on Saturday — they allowed six sacks and the offense only averaged 2.6 yards per rush attempt — and need to be more consistent going forward.