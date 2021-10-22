2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Here's what to look on Saturday when Virginia Tech hosts Syracuse at 12:30 p.m...
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632); Blacksburg, VA
- When: 12:30 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: RSN
- Records: Virginia Tech 3-3 (1-1 ACC); Syracuse 3-4 (0-3)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 28-7 loss to Pitt; Syracuse 17-14 loss to Clemson
- Series: Syracuse leads 10-8
- Last meeting: Syracuse W 31-17 (10/15/16)
- Line: Tech -3
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech’s running backs
Tech’s passing woes have been well covered, but one way to ease the pressure a little bit on quarterback Braxton Burmeister and company would be for one of the running backs to step up. The Hokies should get Keshawn King back this week from the ankle injury he suffered against Notre Dame and the coaching staff would like to see what he can do with some more carries. Tech continues to give true freshman Malachi Thomas opportunities — he had a season-high six carries for 33 yards against Pittsburgh — and is a possible option. Or maybe Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston finally have a breakout game. Neither back has rushed the ball more than 13 times in a single game this season.
Who has the edge?
(Syracuse) OFFENSE: Syracuse freshman Sean Tucker has emerged as one of the best young backs in the country. Tucker is averaging more than 135 rushing yards a game (second in the FBS) on 6.1 yards per carry. He has run for at least 100 yards in six of the team’s seven games and he’s averaged 26 carries over the last four games. Syracuse also gets production on the ground from Garrett Shrader, a mobile quarterback who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Shrader isn’t doing much in the passing game, but the Orange has run the ball on 63% of its offensive plays.
(Tech) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech’s defense has faced two top 20 offenses (Pitt and North Carolina) this season and both had their least productive games of the season in total offense and points. Syracuse’s overall numbers are slightly better on the season, but the level of competition doesn’t come close. The toughest offense the Orange has faced this season is Wake Forest (ranked No. 37 out of 130 FBS teams), but they have faced three teams ranked in the bottom 30. Tech’s big concern going into the game will be limiting slowing down Syracuse’s pass rush. The defense has 24 sacks this season (ranked No. 7 in the FBS) with defensive end Cody Roscoe’s 7.5 sacks leading the way. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-1, 275-pound McNeese State transfer has 26 total pressures this season, which is tied for No. 22 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC.
(Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Syracuse’s kicking game is a bit of a mess this season. Starting punter James Williams ranks dead last in yards per punt while kicker Andre Szmyt’s kickoff average is second to last and he’s missed four field goals (plus an extra point). One of the key factors in the team’s loss to Rutgers was special teams miscues that included three illegal formation penalties while punting, allowing a punt block (another punt only went eight yards) and they missed a field goal. Syracuse also missed a field goal that would have sent its game against Clemson last week to overtime.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Tech has lost three of four and two of those have been heartbreakers. Syracuse probably won’t have much sympathy though since they have lost three straight and all those games were decided by three points. Syracuse is already one game below .500 and has a tough second half schedule. The Hokies have a bit friendlier path, but they desperately need a breakout game offensively to get back on track.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Syracuse 17
Virginia Tech can’t keep saying it has time left to figure things out. The Hokies are entering a very winnable stretch of their schedule and while Syracuse isn’t the push over it was last season, they still aren’t a very good football team. If Tech’s defense can limit big plays in the run game, the offense will have one last chance to find a pulse.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Bullseye — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s accuracy has fallen each of the last three weeks. He completed a career low 34.4% of his attempts against Pitt last week in a game where he threw the ball at least 10 times. The Hokies have completed less than 40% of their pass attempts only four times in the last decade. The wind was a small factor last week, but that’s still an inexcusable number.
Strike three — Opposing offenses are only converting 30.1% of their third down attempts against Virginia Tech’s defense (ranked No. 13 in the FBS) while third down has been a weakness for a Syracuse offense converting only 35.2% of its attempts. That number drops to 28.6% in the team’s four losses.
Book a flight — Syracuse is 0-4 when it reaches 20 pass attempts. That includes one game with Tommy Devito as the starter and Garrett Shrader’s last three starts. Shrader hasn’t been very accurate since taking over for Devito and thrown three interceptions in five games. The more Tech can force him to throw the better their chances will be on Saturday.