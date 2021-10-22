2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

(Syracuse) OFFENSE: Syracuse freshman Sean Tucker has emerged as one of the best young backs in the country. Tucker is averaging more than 135 rushing yards a game (second in the FBS) on 6.1 yards per carry. He has run for at least 100 yards in six of the team’s seven games and he’s averaged 26 carries over the last four games. Syracuse also gets production on the ground from Garrett Shrader, a mobile quarterback who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Shrader isn’t doing much in the passing game, but the Orange has run the ball on 63% of its offensive plays.

(Tech) DEFENSE: Virginia Tech’s defense has faced two top 20 offenses (Pitt and North Carolina) this season and both had their least productive games of the season in total offense and points. Syracuse’s overall numbers are slightly better on the season, but the level of competition doesn’t come close. The toughest offense the Orange has faced this season is Wake Forest (ranked No. 37 out of 130 FBS teams), but they have faced three teams ranked in the bottom 30. Tech’s big concern going into the game will be limiting slowing down Syracuse’s pass rush. The defense has 24 sacks this season (ranked No. 7 in the FBS) with defensive end Cody Roscoe’s 7.5 sacks leading the way. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-1, 275-pound McNeese State transfer has 26 total pressures this season, which is tied for No. 22 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC.