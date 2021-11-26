2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech still gets the edge overall, but it’s closer than it should. The Hokies coverage units have struggled in recent weeks and that escalated against Miami last week. They gave up 64 punt return yards (the most since 2018) and 86 yards on kick returns (the most since 2019). Virginia doesn’t have much to brag about though since its giving up 9.8 yards per punt return and 21.2 yards per kick return. Pittsburgh returned a kick 98-yards for a touchdown in a win over UVA last week. Tech has a slight advantage thanks to more consistent production from the team’s return specialists.

(Even) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech is 4-0 over the last decade against Virginia with bowl eligibility on the line. The Cavs haven’t put as much emphasis on the Commonwealth Cup rivalry as they did before ending the streak, but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t get some enjoyment from slamming the door shut on Tech’s 2021 season. The Hokies don’t want to give back the cup, but they also feel indebted to Price and the rest of the coaching staff for helping guide them through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent departure of Justin Fuente.

Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia 48, Virginia Tech 24