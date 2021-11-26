2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Here's what to look on Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech visits the University of Virginia with bowl eligibility on the line...
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia
- Where: Scott Stadium (61,500); Charlottesville, VA
- When: 3:$5 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ACC Network
- Records: Virginia Tech 5-6 (3-4 ACC); Virginia 6-5 (4-3)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 38-26 loss to Miami; Virginia 48-38 loss to Pittsburgh
- Series: Tech leads 59-38-5
- Last meeting: Tech 33-15 W (12/12/20)
- Line: UVA -7
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno
Barno has been a productive player this season leading the team with 28 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. That number suprasses the 17 pressures he put up last year, but he has half the number of sacks. Barno has 3.5 sacks this season and only one in the last six weeks. Virginia has allowed 35 sacks this season (3.2 per game) and 12 of those have come in the last two weeks in losses to Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. Tech’s slim chances to win would improve dramatically if Barno had a career day and harassed UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong throughout the afternoon.
Who has the edge?
(UVA) OFFENSE: Virginia Tech’s offense is stumbling towards the finish line. The Hokies didn’t name a starter at quarterback this week after interim coach J.C. Price replaced Braxton Burmeister in the second half against Miami with Connor Blumrick. Blumrick put together a pair of scoring drives, but all three of his drives in the fourth quarter ended in punts. While Price likes Blumrick’s physical run style, the former Texas A&M transfer doesn’t exactly shore up the team’s deficiencies in the passing game. The Hokies were also apprehensive about handing the ball off in the loss after getting the run game on track in recent weeks. Any issues Virginia has on offense are completely overshadowed by a passing attack that ranks third in the FBS (out of 130 teams). The Cavs are averaging 390.2 passing yards per game with Armstrong completing 65.9% of his passes and averaging 8.9 yards per attempt.
(Virginia Tech) DEFENSE: Virginia is in the discussion for having the worst power five defense in the country. The Cavs are ranked No. 122 in the FBS in total defense, but the only power five teams averaging more yards per game are Kansas and Duke. There’s only three power five teams (Missouri, Stanford and Kansas) allowing more rush yards per game. They don’t rush the quarterback well (they rank near the bottom of the FBS with only 14 sacks and 47 tackles for loss) and opposing offenses have converted 40.9% of their third down attempts. Virginia probably avoids the title since it’s holding opposing teams to 32.1, but that number shoots up to 39.2 points if shutouts against William and Mary and Duke aren’t factored in. Virginia’s defense cost them the Coastal Division title this season.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech still gets the edge overall, but it’s closer than it should. The Hokies coverage units have struggled in recent weeks and that escalated against Miami last week. They gave up 64 punt return yards (the most since 2018) and 86 yards on kick returns (the most since 2019). Virginia doesn’t have much to brag about though since its giving up 9.8 yards per punt return and 21.2 yards per kick return. Pittsburgh returned a kick 98-yards for a touchdown in a win over UVA last week. Tech has a slight advantage thanks to more consistent production from the team’s return specialists.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech is 4-0 over the last decade against Virginia with bowl eligibility on the line. The Cavs haven’t put as much emphasis on the Commonwealth Cup rivalry as they did before ending the streak, but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t get some enjoyment from slamming the door shut on Tech’s 2021 season. The Hokies don’t want to give back the cup, but they also feel indebted to Price and the rest of the coaching staff for helping guide them through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent departure of Justin Fuente.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia 48, Virginia Tech 24
Tech managed to pull out some wild wins at the end of the Beamer era during some down years, but this doesn’t feel like one of those seasons. The Hokies just aren’t built to get into a shootout. They might be able to use some clock-killing gimmicks to slow Armstrong down for a little while, but those won’t last if the Cavs manage to get a lead.
Keys to the game
Kickstarter — Virginia Tech is 5-1 this season when it outscores its opponent in the first quarter, but has been outscored 49-24 in six losses. Slow starts have plagued Virginia this season as well and have been outscored 59-21 in five losses. The Cavs have allowed 21 points in the first quarter twice this season. Price put the blame on Tech’s slow start against Miami on his shoulders and vowed to make sure it didn’t happen this weekend. If the Hokies spot UVA a 14-3 lead like they did last week, the game is all but over.
Twenty large — Virginia’s offense has the most plays of 20-yards or more in the country and the majority of those (69 of 85) are passing plays. Armstrong thrives in that intermediate passing range particularly in the middle of the field. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s thrown for 1,235 yards (64 of 93) in the middle of the field 10 to 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. Tech needs a strong effort in the middle field in order to slow Armstrong down.
Finn-ally — Virginia is only punting 3.5 times per game this season. Punter Jacob Finn has only punted more than five times twice this season and one of those games came last week against Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech’s goal this weekend should be seeing Finn take the field five times or more if they hope to have a chance.