2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Here's what to look on Saturday when No. 15 Virginia Tech visits West Virginia at noon...
No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia
- Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000); Morgantown, WV
- When: Noon p.m.; Saturday
- TV: FS1
- Records: Virginia Tech 2-0 (1-0 ACC); West Virginia (1-1)
- Last game: Virginia Tech 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee; West Virginia 66-0 win over Long Island University
- Last meeting: Tech W 31-24 (FedEx Field)
- Line: West Virginia -2.5
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech DB Jermaine Waller
Virginia Tech’s secondary has been really disruptive this season with four interceptions and 14 passes defended (that’s tied for No. 10 in the FBS). They could have plenty more opportunities on Saturday against a West Virginia team struggling to get much going on the ground. Teams have tried to test Waller, who missed most of last season due to injury. He’s allowed six catches on 11 targets, but has two interceptions and a pass breakup. He’s played the most snaps out of any of Tech’s corners (96) and has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff.
Who has the edge?
(West Virginia) OFFENSE: This isn’t a battle of two powerhouses. West Virginia is averaging 45 points per game, but most of that is from scoring 66 points last week against Long Island University, an FCS team. The offense’s biggest strength is a talented group of receivers that features both size (Sean Ryan and Bryce Ford-Wheaten are both 6-foot-3) and speed (Winston Wright and Sam James). Each of those receivers has at least six catches and 95 yards this season. Starting quarterback Jarret Doege isn’t probably going to get many All-Big 12 votes, but he’s competent under center. Tech probably has a higher ceiling, but has been far too inconsistent and doesn’t have a real identity right now. The offense’s most notable accomplishment through two games is mostly avoiding negative plays. It starts with Braxton Burmiester, who needs to see the field better in the passing game and make quicker decisions so things open up.
(Tech) DEFENSE: West Virginia has better overall numbers through two games, but the competition it has faced hasn’t been nearly as strong as Tech. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa picked West Virginia’s secondary apart with 332 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He had a pair of completions of 60-plus yards, was only sacked once and didn’t turn the ball over. The Mountaineers only allowed more passing yards than that in one game last season.
(Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: There’s no denying that West Virginia has a talented kick returner in Winston Wright. He’s averaging 51.2 yards per return and he opened last week’s game with a 90-yard return for a touchdown. The Mountaineers kicking games aren’t quite as strong though with punter Tayler Sumpter averaging only 39 yards per attempt and starting place kicker Evan Staley only has two touchbacks on 11 attempts. That puts the spotlight on Tech running back Keshawn King, who had the best return of his career last week as well.
(Even) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech wants to prove they deserve that No. 15 ranking. The last time the Hokies were that high in the polls didn’t end well thanks to a loss at Old Dominion. This doesn’t have a feel of a traditional rivalry game even though the programs have a long history, but the players still have plenty to be amped up about with West Virginia expecting a near sell out. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid a 1-2 start since they have a tough road ahead with three of the next five on the road with games against Oklahoma and Iowa State during that stretch.
Niziolek’s prediction: West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 20
Virginia Tech’s offense remains a work in progress and that was before losing star tight end James Mitchell. The Hokies also haven’t played all that well on the road over the last two years with a 4-7 record during that span. West Virginia gets the edge, but this is still a winnable game for Tech. It’s possible Braxton Burmeister has a breakout game or the offensive line dominates up front, but the most likely winning scenario for the Hokies is getting a defensive performance similar to the one it had in Week 1 against UNC.
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Go long 2.0 — Virginia Tech’s passing offense isn’t very imposing right now, and Fuente knows it. He said Burmeister has to “let loose” multiple times this week and needs to get more throws down field. This was the same issue the Hokies had in the opener against UNC. On the season, the offense has only attempted 15 passes of 10 yards or longer and is 6 of 15 on those attempts for 126 yards with two touchdowns.
Fall forward — West Virginia is tied for seventh in the FBS with 20 tackles for loss in two games. Tech’s offense line is only allowing 4.5 tackles for loss a game and has consistently generated good yards after contact. According to Pro Football Focus, the Hokies have 186 yards after contact and forced 13 missed tackles. The running backs need to keep that up while Burmeister tries to get in a groove.
By the margins — West Virginia has one of the worst turnover margins (minus 4) in the country through two games. The Mountaineers have turned the ball over five times (three fumbles and two interceptions) and only forced one turnover themselves. Virginia Tech has won the turnover battle each of the last two weeks and are tied for fifth in the country with four interceptions. Tech’s record under coach Justin Fuente when committing fewer turnovers than its opponent is 26-5, 9-1 when turnovers are the same and 5-20 when committing more turnovers.