2021 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

(West Virginia) OFFENSE: This isn’t a battle of two powerhouses. West Virginia is averaging 45 points per game, but most of that is from scoring 66 points last week against Long Island University, an FCS team. The offense’s biggest strength is a talented group of receivers that features both size (Sean Ryan and Bryce Ford-Wheaten are both 6-foot-3) and speed (Winston Wright and Sam James). Each of those receivers has at least six catches and 95 yards this season. Starting quarterback Jarret Doege isn’t probably going to get many All-Big 12 votes, but he’s competent under center. Tech probably has a higher ceiling, but has been far too inconsistent and doesn’t have a real identity right now. The offense’s most notable accomplishment through two games is mostly avoiding negative plays. It starts with Braxton Burmiester, who needs to see the field better in the passing game and make quicker decisions so things open up.