2021 national signing day comes and goes with little fanfare for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — National signing day isn’t what it used to be.

The introduction of an early signing period in 2017 changed the recruiting landscape, and that was evident once again on Wednesday when Virginia Tech didn’t announce a single signee on the traditional national signing day for the first time.

“It's been over for a long time for us,” Fuente said. “I know there's always things out there that can happen on the second signing day, but the first signing day has become signing day. You still handle some transfers and that sort of stuff, it doesn't feel any differently than any other day to me because we have been out of it. We have moved on for some time."

Tech has added some high profile recruits on national signing day in recent classes — Doug Nester in 2019 and Dax Hollifield in 2018 — but it didn’t have much room to maneuver this year after signing 25 players in December and adding an additional four FBS transfers in the weeks that followed.

Fuente anticipates some additional slots opening up before fall camp, but Tech will look to the transfer portal to fill those spots.