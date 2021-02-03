2021 national signing day comes and goes with little fanfare for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — National signing day isn’t what it used to be.
The introduction of an early signing period in 2017 changed the recruiting landscape, and that was evident once again on Wednesday when Virginia Tech didn’t announce a single signee on the traditional national signing day for the first time.
“It's been over for a long time for us,” Fuente said. “I know there's always things out there that can happen on the second signing day, but the first signing day has become signing day. You still handle some transfers and that sort of stuff, it doesn't feel any differently than any other day to me because we have been out of it. We have moved on for some time."
Tech has added some high profile recruits on national signing day in recent classes — Doug Nester in 2019 and Dax Hollifield in 2018 — but it didn’t have much room to maneuver this year after signing 25 players in December and adding an additional four FBS transfers in the weeks that followed.
Fuente anticipates some additional slots opening up before fall camp, but Tech will look to the transfer portal to fill those spots.
“I assume we will have a little room,” Fuente said. “Right at this moment, we don't. There will be a guy that graduates and wants to drop down to go play some more or somebody that medicals or can't play anymore. There will be something that happens with our numbers through the end of spring that we may or may not have room for one or two more guys eventually."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Tech’s 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 44 nationally and No. 10 in the ACC, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
The Hokies didn’t sign a player with a four-star ranking for the first time since 2016 — and didn’t sign a top 10 in-state player for a second straight year — but their ranking jumped up more than 30 spots from the 2020 class that was ranked No. 76 overall.
Tech shifted its focus to the 2022 recruiting class in January as evidenced by the team’s recent tweaks to the team’s coaching staff.
Fuente handed out recruiting coordinator titles to running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg (for the offense) and recently hired co-defensive line coach J.C. Price (for the defense). He’s hopeful the changes will ease the burden on offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
“I’m sure other people have done it,” Fuente said. “We had several conversations about it. I think part of it was as my experience as a coordinator and understanding the focus that I know I had as a coordinator and I know our coordinators currently have, and added to the changing way recruiting looks now that it traditionally had, there needs to be somebody else in that room that that is on the forefront of their mind, to help bring people together to go do that.”
The NCAA extended a dead period that started last March at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak until April 15. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, the NCAA is considering allowing on-campus visits again later this spring, but as of now recruiting is still all done virtually.