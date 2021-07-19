2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 1 opponent North Carolina

The third-year sophomore will smooth over plenty of issues for North Carolina if he makes a similar leap to the one he did last offseason.

Ch...ch...changes: North Carolina lost its four top skill players with Carter, Williams, Newsome and Dyami Brown all heading to the NFL, and that’s a whole lot of production.

Carter and Williams didn’t just beat up on Tech last year on their way to 1,000 yard seasons. It was the third straight year Carter led the team in rushing.

Brown had more catches (55) and yards (1099) in a shortened 2020 season than he did the previous year when he was UNC’s top receiver with 51 catches for 1,034 yards. Brown and Newsome combined for 36 touchdowns the last two years.

Immediately replacing that kind of consistency won’t be easy.

Brown’s younger brother Khafre is the team’s top returning wideout, and he’s just as explosive with a sub 4.4 40-yard dash time. Second-year freshman Josh Downs got rave reviews this spring and Beau Corrales is a senior coming back for a fifth season with 80 career catches.