2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 10 opponent Duke

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Duke wasn’t very good last season.
The Blue Devils were worse (much worse) than that in a four-game losing streak to close out the season. They gave up an average of 54 points and 535.5 yards a game during that stretch that included a 48-0 shutout loss to Miami.
Duke finished the season 2-9 (1-9 ACC), which was the fewest wins in coach David Cutcliffe’s 13-season tenure.
Cutcliffe has a history of defying expectations at the school, but Blue Devils fans hoping for a quick turnaround might be disappointed.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 38-31
What happened? Virginia Tech would have likely won by a wider margin if it wasn’t dealing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.
The Hokies had 21 players sidelined including four defensive starters (three in the secondary) and were missing two full-time coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Duke put together four extended drives in the second half that allowed them to keep the game close, but much of that production came at the expense of inexperienced players like freshman corner Dorian Strong (making his first career start) and walk-on safety Tyler Matheny.
Virginia Tech still came away victorious with much of the credit going to Khalil Herbert, who set a new school record with 358 all-purpose yards (208 rushing yards) with two touchdowns.
Position(s) of strength: Insert question mark emoji.
Serious, it’s hard to find clear overall areas of strength on the roster. The two most productive returning players are running back Mataeo Durant and linebacker Shaka Heyward.
Durant, who was the team’s lone preseason ACC selection, ran for a team-high 817 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His most impressive stat from last season was his 6.8 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown.
If Duke is able to find a little more balance on offense, he might have even better running lanes this fall.
Heyward isn’t as flashy, but he was just as productive last year with a team-leading 80 tackles (49 solo), 8.5 for a loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is one of the most experienced players on the defense with 27 games under his belt (17 starts).
Ch...ch...changes: One of the more surprising aspects of Duke’s struggles last season was its quarterback play.
The Blue Devils had high hopes for Clemson transfer Chase Brice, but he actually regressed as the season went on. He threw for 2,170 yards (54.8% passing) with 10 touchdowns and turned the ball over 21 times (15 interceptions).
With Brice transferring to Appalachian State, Duke is turning to Gunnar Holmberg at quarterback.
Holmberg, who was a three-star, pro style quarterback in the 2018 signing class, is a veteran on the roster despite the lack of starting experience. He redshirted in 2018 and sat out 2019 after suffering a knee injury in fall camp.
Lingering questions: Here are a few that stand out...
Can Duke fix its turnover problem? The Blue Devils somehow turned the ball over 39 times last season (14 more than the team with the second most in the country). It was the most turnovers by a FBS team since San Jose State turned the ball over 42 times in 2017 (and tied for second most in the last decade).
San Jose State also played in 13 games that year.
Can the Blue Devils replace defensive ends Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje? They were two of the most consistent pass rushers in the ACC over the last two years before going in the 2021 NFL draft. Rumph had 14.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss during that stretch while Dimukeje had 16 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
The most likely replacement on one side of the line was Drew Jordan, but he ended up transferring to Michigan State. They will need some underclassmen to step up in a big way to avoid being worse off than they were last year.
What about the offensive line? The offensive line wasn’t much better giving up 37 sacks (only three teams in the FBS gave up more) and 82 tackles for loss. That won’t be easy since they have to replace both starting tackles and don’t have a ton of experience. The coaching staff will have to do a lot of mixing and matching to find the right combination before the start of the season.
