2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 10 opponent Duke

Heyward isn’t as flashy, but he was just as productive last year with a team-leading 80 tackles (49 solo), 8.5 for a loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is one of the most experienced players on the defense with 27 games under his belt (17 starts).

Ch...ch...changes: One of the more surprising aspects of Duke’s struggles last season was its quarterback play.

The Blue Devils had high hopes for Clemson transfer Chase Brice, but he actually regressed as the season went on. He threw for 2,170 yards (54.8% passing) with 10 touchdowns and turned the ball over 21 times (15 interceptions).

With Brice transferring to Appalachian State, Duke is turning to Gunnar Holmberg at quarterback.

Holmberg, who was a three-star, pro style quarterback in the 2018 signing class, is a veteran on the roster despite the lack of starting experience. He redshirted in 2018 and sat out 2019 after suffering a knee injury in fall camp.

Lingering questions: Here are a few that stand out...