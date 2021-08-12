2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 11 opponent Miami

Miami wasn’t very good in the Cheez-It Bowl either when the defense gave up 21 points in the first quarter.

Diaz parted ways with defensive line coach Todd Stroud and cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph. He also decided to take over play-calling duties, which led to the departure of former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Blake Baker.

It’s a bold move for Diaz just three years into his head coaching career. Fans are hoping it pays off with a defense that looks similar to the one he coached in 2018 that finished ranked No. 4 in total defense.

Lingering questions: Diaz’s first order of business will be rebuilding the team’s front seven.

The team needs to replace starting defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, who combined for 30 of the team’s 95 tackles for loss. Diaz also needs more production from the team’s linebackers that struggled after losing Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

Outside linebacker Gilbert Frierson was the best playmaker of the bunch last season with 53 tackles (nine for a loss).

Miami’s running game also has room to improve.