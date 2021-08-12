2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 11 opponent Miami

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Miami has traditionally relied on its vaunted defense to get into contention.
The winds are changing for the Hurricanes as their ACC title hopes are tied to quarterback D'eriq King's recovery from a torn ACL.
King went down with the injury in a 37-34 bowl loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl just days after announcing he was taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes last year.
He told reporters at the ACC Kickoff in July he was fully cleared for fall camp and feeling “100 percent.”
That's a quick turnaround for an injury that can take up to nine months to fully recovery from, especially for a quarterback who is known for his athleticism. King has 1,959 career rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry) with 32 career touchdowns.
Miami has a pair of former four-star quarterbacks competing for the backup spot — 2020 signee Tyler Van Dyke and 2021 signee Jake Garcia — but the expectations would drop significantly for the offense with King sidelined.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Miami W 25-24
What happened? Fans might have looked back differently on the 2020 season if Tech held onto the double-digit lead they had in the third quarter against Miami. The Hokies dropped to 0-6 under coach Justin Fuente against top 10 teams.
Tech went up 24-13 with a 38-yard field goal from Brian Johnson, but were held scoreless on its last five possessions. The offense faced an uphill battle with starting running back Khalil Herbert and tight end James Mitchell limited with injuries.
The Hokies were only the third team at that point in the season to hold Miami’s offense to less than 400 yards. They kept King off balance with consistent pressure — the defense sacked him six times — before he hit receiver Mark Pope for the go-ahead 36-yard touchdown with 5:59 to go in the game.
Position(s) of strength: King is at the top of the list if he’s healthy and he will have plenty of talent surrounding him.
Miami’s top three receivers — Mike Harley, Pope and Dee Wiggins — are all back. Harley led the team last year with 57 catches for 799 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed King’s lead coming back as a super senior.
They will be joined by Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo, a former four-star recruit who caught 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and has 36 games (24 starts) of experience under his belt.
The Hurricanes lost tight end Brevin Jordan, but have a ready-made replacement in Will Mallory.
Mallory had six catches of 25 yards or more and led the team with 14.9 yards per catch. The 6-foot-5 tight end showed glimpses of the type of red zone threat he will be with three of his seven catches inside the 20-yard line going for touchdowns.
Miami will get its identity on defense from an experienced secondary led by trio of returning starters at safety — Bubba Bolden. Gurvan Hall, and Amari Carter. Miami added Georgia transfer cornerback Tyrique Stevenson at corner, which is a position the team has multiple players coming back with starting experience.
It would be a major surprise if the Hurricanes passing defense doesn’t improve from the 233.9 yards they gave up last year.
Ch...ch...changes: Miami coach Manny Diaz didn’t like what he saw in the final two weeks of the season.
The Hurricanes defense gave up a program record 554 rushing yards (10.1 per carry) in an embarrassing 62-26 loss to North Carolina. The Tar Heels had the ball for more than 40 minutes and didn’t punt.
Miami wasn’t very good in the Cheez-It Bowl either when the defense gave up 21 points in the first quarter.
Diaz parted ways with defensive line coach Todd Stroud and cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph. He also decided to take over play-calling duties, which led to the departure of former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Blake Baker.
It’s a bold move for Diaz just three years into his head coaching career. Fans are hoping it pays off with a defense that looks similar to the one he coached in 2018 that finished ranked No. 4 in total defense.
Lingering questions: Diaz’s first order of business will be rebuilding the team’s front seven.
The team needs to replace starting defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, who combined for 30 of the team’s 95 tackles for loss. Diaz also needs more production from the team’s linebackers that struggled after losing Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.
Outside linebacker Gilbert Frierson was the best playmaker of the bunch last season with 53 tackles (nine for a loss).
Miami’s running game also has room to improve.
King is obviously a big part of that, but the Hurricanes will be looking to returning starter Cam’Ron Harris and second-year back Donald Chaney for more production. Chaney could be the name to watch after he made the most of his opportunities as a true freshman last season with 465 total yards (322 rushing).
Chaney was the No. 11 ranked running back from the 2020 signing class.
