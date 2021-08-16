2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 12 opponent Virginia

It will be a similar group to the one UVA rolled with last year that struggled.

Virginia’s defense gave up 304.4 passing yards per game last season (ranked No. 123 out of 127 teams). The defense gave up 9.4 yards per attempt — a number that also ranked among the worst in the country — and 54 plays of 20 yards or more (29 of those went for 30 yards or more).

The Cavaliers still struggled to stop opposing offenses throwing the ball during that late season four-game win streak, but they were much more optimistic in those games with nine interceptions. They had 11 interceptions in their five wins and only one in a loss.

Relying on turnovers like that isn’t a recipe for consistent success.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall recognized the importance of improving the secondary when he reorganized the defensive coaching staff after the season. Defensive coordinator Nick Howell will now split duties coaching the secondary with one-time inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter, who will coach the team’s safeties.

Lingering questions: It won’t be easy replacing former starting linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier. Snowden and Zandier combined for 443 career tackles and 25 sacks in four years.