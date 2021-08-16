2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 12 opponent Virginia

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Virginia found its footing in the second half of last season especially on offense.
The Cavaliers averaged 43.3 points and 463.3 total yards on a four game win streak that put them a game over .500 after a 1-4 start.
Those positive vibes took a hit when UVA lost its 11th straight game at Lane Stadium. The team’s previous loss in Blacksburg was a big motivator for the school when they went on to win the Coastal a year later and end its lengthy overall losing streak in the series.
Virginia was picked fifth in the division at last month’s ACC Kickoff, but that might be a bit low for a team returning a significant number of starters on both sides of the ball including starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Armstrong led the Cavaliers to a 44-41 win over then No. 13 North Carolina with 274 total yards (208 passing) and four touchdowns (three passing). They also played Miami close and hung around against Clemson.
Virginia won’t be a push over regardless of the team’s record come November.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 33-15
What happened? Virginia Tech bounced back from a disappointing four-game losing streak to win back the Commonwealth Cup.
The Hokies bounced back after briefly trailing 7-3 to take a 30-7 lead by scoring 27 straight points.
Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister was 15 for 22 with 212 yards and a touchdown and running back Khalil Herbert had his second most productive game of the season with 20 carries for 162 yards with a touchdown. It was his sixth 100-yard performance of the season.
Starter kick Brian Johnson also made key contributions going 4 of 4 on the night with three of his field goals coming from 45-plus yards out.
The defense did its part as well.
Tech held UVA to 52 rushing yards, came up with a pair of interceptions and sacked Brennan Armstrong four times.
Position(s) of strength: Virginia should be pretty imposing along the offensive line.
The Cavaliers have over 100 games of starting experience among a first team offensive line that includes guard Chris Glazer (32 starts) and left tackle Ryan Nelson (37 starts). They only allowed 20 sacks and 42 tackles for a loss last season.
Virginia’s experience should improve the outlook for a deep running back room that features five players competing for carries during fall camp. The early leader of the pack is Wayne Taulapapa, who led the team in rushing behind Armstrong last season. The 5-foot-9, 210 pounder had 88 carries for 395 yards with five touchdowns.
The other backs competing for reps are Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker, Harvard transfer Devin Darrington and Mike Hollins. Walker only played four games last season while Hollins opted out.
Virginia could rely on a robust rotation to keep guys fresh while getting additional production from Armstrong.
The Cavs also brings back its top receiver Billy Kemp — he had 67 catches for 644 yards with a touchdown last season — and replaced starting tight end Tony Poljan with two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention Jelani Woods. Woods is an experienced transfer from Oklahoma State that is 6-foot-7, 275-pounds.
Ch...ch...changes: Virginia secondary has all sorts of experience after Nick Grant, DeVante Cross and Joey Blunt decided to come back for another year. Blount missed most of last season with an ankle injury.
It will be a similar group to the one UVA rolled with last year that struggled.
Virginia’s defense gave up 304.4 passing yards per game last season (ranked No. 123 out of 127 teams). The defense gave up 9.4 yards per attempt — a number that also ranked among the worst in the country — and 54 plays of 20 yards or more (29 of those went for 30 yards or more).
The Cavaliers still struggled to stop opposing offenses throwing the ball during that late season four-game win streak, but they were much more optimistic in those games with nine interceptions. They had 11 interceptions in their five wins and only one in a loss.
Relying on turnovers like that isn’t a recipe for consistent success.
Coach Bronco Mendenhall recognized the importance of improving the secondary when he reorganized the defensive coaching staff after the season. Defensive coordinator Nick Howell will now split duties coaching the secondary with one-time inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter, who will coach the team’s safeties.
Lingering questions: It won’t be easy replacing former starting linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier. Snowden and Zandier combined for 443 career tackles and 25 sacks in four years.
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson, who was voted third-team All ACC last season with a team-high105 tackles (55 solo), six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks — will help smooth that transition.
The Cavaliers could also use some more punch up front on the defensive line, a group that only combined for 9.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. It doesn’t help that their leading passer on the defensive front last year, Jovon Briggs, transferred to Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder was the highest-rated recruit of Mendenhall’s tenure.
