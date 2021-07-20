2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 2 opponent Middle Tennessee

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Things have gone downhill for Middle Tennessee since the team reached the Conference USA title game in 2018 with a 7-1 league record and made the New Orleans Bowl.
Longtime coach Rick Stockstill, who has been with the program since 2006, took home Conference USA’s coach of the year honors.
The Blue Raiders have gone 7-14 the last two seasons, and had some notable offseason drama off the field. Offensive coordinator Tony Franklin resigned on January 1 and alleged Stockstill and the athletic department didn’t take the team’s COVID-19 protocols seriously enough.
Middle Tennessee is looking to rebound, but they have a long hill to climb.
Last matchup vs. Virginia Tech: N/A
What happened? This year’s game between the programs will be the first time facing each other. Middle Tennessee was supposed to host Tech last year, but the game was cancelled when the ACC announced a reduced schedule. A makeup date for the game has yet to be announced.
Position(s) of strength: It’s not a long list.
The secondary might be the team’s strongest position group led by legit NFL draft prospect Reed Blankenship. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound safety came back for a fifth year after playing 42 career games the last four years. He has 309 career tackles (190 solo) with eight interceptions and 19 passes defended.
He will be paired up with Gregory Gate, who was first-team all conference last season with 74 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.
They make for a pretty talented playmaking tandem at safety, and the Blue Raiders also have experience at corner with last year’s starters Decorian Patterson and Quincy Riley expected back.
Ch...ch...changes: Middle Tennessee’s offense went through a significant revamp this spring with Stockstill hiring Brent Dearmon as offensive coordinator and adding North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman out of the transfer portal.
Dearmon is a 36-year assistant coming off a two-year stint at Kansas. He got his start in the collegiate ranks as an analyst for Gus Malzahn.
The coordinator said he plans to rely more on 11-personnel this season — emphasizing the team’s tight ends and h-backs in the offense — and calling more RPOs.
Dearmon will rely on Hockman to execute his plan.
Tech got the better of Hockman in a 45-24 win over N.C. State last year. Hockman was benched in the game after throwing for 82 yards (7 of 16 passing) and threw two interceptions. He ended up throwing for 2,088 yards (64.3%) with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He will be a much different quarterback stylistically than his predecessor Asher O’Hara, who accounted for 77.8 percent of the team’s offense last year and was a true dual threat leading the team in rushing each of the last two years.
Lingering questions: Middle Tennessee’s biggest weakness last season was its front seven. The defense allowed 221.9 rushing yards per game (No. 111 in the country) on 5.2 yards per carry. There were only eight teams in the country that allowed more runs of 20-yards plus (Middle Tennessee gave up 21 of them).
The defensive front also wasn’t effective creating many negative plays with only 19 sacks and 45 tackles for a loss on the season.
Opposing offenses stayed on the field for long stretches by putting up a 53.6 percent third down conversion percentage, which ranked 126th out of 127 FBS teams.
The Blue Raiders didn’t have a huge influx of talent on the defensive line or at linebacker, and will be looking for growth from many of the same faces they relied on last season.
Summer Reading links