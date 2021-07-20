2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 2 opponent Middle Tennessee

Dearmon will rely on Hockman to execute his plan.

Tech got the better of Hockman in a 45-24 win over N.C. State last year. Hockman was benched in the game after throwing for 82 yards (7 of 16 passing) and threw two interceptions. He ended up throwing for 2,088 yards (64.3%) with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He will be a much different quarterback stylistically than his predecessor Asher O’Hara, who accounted for 77.8 percent of the team’s offense last year and was a true dual threat leading the team in rushing each of the last two years.

Lingering questions: Middle Tennessee’s biggest weakness last season was its front seven. The defense allowed 221.9 rushing yards per game (No. 111 in the country) on 5.2 yards per carry. There were only eight teams in the country that allowed more runs of 20-yards plus (Middle Tennessee gave up 21 of them).

The defensive front also wasn’t effective creating many negative plays with only 19 sacks and 45 tackles for a loss on the season.

Opposing offenses stayed on the field for long stretches by putting up a 53.6 percent third down conversion percentage, which ranked 126th out of 127 FBS teams.