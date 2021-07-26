2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 3 opponent West Virginia

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.

Could this be a preview of a future ACC rivalry game?

College football could be in for another round of realignment in the years to come, but for now this remains just part of a home-and-home series that wraps up next season with West Virginia visiting Lane Stadium.

Tech goes into this year’s game with a three-game win streak in the series, but the only Hokies still on the roster from the team’s win over West Virginia in 2017 are Jalen Holston, Emmanuel Belmar and Devon Hunter, who mostly played special teams in the win.

The other two wins came in the early 2000’s with Frank Beamer as coach.

This game will take on a much more significant meaning if Tech loses its opener against North Carolina since the Hokies won’t be able to afford a 1-2 start that includes a loss against a middle of the road West Virginia team.

Tech’s performance against non-conference opponents has been a major issue for Fuente and company in recent years.