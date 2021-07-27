2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 4 opponent Richmond

Richmond has maintained a strong passing offense during offensive coordinator Jeff Durden’s tenure. In Durden’s first season, former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year award throwing for 3,737 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Ch...ch...changes: Richmond’s coaching staff has gone through some turnover over the last six months. Coach Russ Huesman has hired six new assistants, and had to replace the team’s cornerbacks coach twice.

The players got a chance to know some of those new faces since only two of those changes came after the spring season, but the defensive staff only has one assistant (defensive coordinator Justin Wood) that has been in Richmond for multiple seasons.

Lingering questions: Richmond returns some pretty talented players on defense led by CAA co-defensive player of the year Kobie Turner. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle had 19 tackles (10 solo) with six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He’s joined by a pair of the conference’s top linebackers Tristan Wheeler and Tyler Dressler. Wheeler was voted first-team All-CAA with a team-high 38 tackles (16 solo). Dressler had 29 tackles (15 solo) with a sack, interception and 3.5 tackles for loss.