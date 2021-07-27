2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 4 opponent Richmond

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Richmond didn’t play much football last season.
The Spiders went 3-1 in the spring with two of those games against Elon. They dealt with multiple postponements, and had a second game against William and Mary cancelled.
Virginia Tech has gone unbeaten (10-0) against FCS opponents since James Madison upset the Hokies in 2010 at Lane Stadium. Tech has averaged 41.2 points per game against FCS opponents during that stretch and haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any of those wins.
Tech did get a bit of a scare against Furman in 2019 when it trailed 14-3 at halftime. Then freshman running back Keshawn King had a big second half that sparked a comeback. King had 119 yards (9.9 yards per carry), which remains his career high.
Richmond has a pair of wins against ACC opponents in the last decade — Virginia in 2018 and Duke in 2011 — and nearly upset N.C. State in 2013 as well.
Last time vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 17-10
What happened? Virginia Tech running backs Maurice Williams and Eddie Hunter combined for 288 rushing yards. Quarterback Donald Snell threw a 88-yard touchdown pass to Erik Chapman to help the Hokies win on the road at Richmond. The Spiders touchdown came on a 90-yard kickoff return.
Position(s) of strength: Richmond will have one of the most experienced FCS quarterbacks this fall after Joe Mancuso took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted student-athletes.
Mancuso has played in 33 career games, and was the team’s starter the last two years. He’s already all over the program’s record book ranking No. 8 in total offense (5,245 yards), No. 9 in passing (4,019 yards), No. 9 in completions (306) and No. 10 in touchdowns (26).
He led all Colonial Athletic Association quarterbacks in rushing in 2019 with 647 yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry and adding 10 touchdowns on the ground. He’s had double-digit carries in 12 of his last 17 starts.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was under center when Richmond played Boston College in 2019, the program’s most recent game against a power five opponent. Mancuso was 11 of 17 for 124 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran the ball 10 times for 73 yards.
Richmond has maintained a strong passing offense during offensive coordinator Jeff Durden’s tenure. In Durden’s first season, former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year award throwing for 3,737 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Ch...ch...changes: Richmond’s coaching staff has gone through some turnover over the last six months. Coach Russ Huesman has hired six new assistants, and had to replace the team’s cornerbacks coach twice.
The players got a chance to know some of those new faces since only two of those changes came after the spring season, but the defensive staff only has one assistant (defensive coordinator Justin Wood) that has been in Richmond for multiple seasons.
Lingering questions: Richmond returns some pretty talented players on defense led by CAA co-defensive player of the year Kobie Turner. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle had 19 tackles (10 solo) with six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
He’s joined by a pair of the conference’s top linebackers Tristan Wheeler and Tyler Dressler. Wheeler was voted first-team All-CAA with a team-high 38 tackles (16 solo). Dressler had 29 tackles (15 solo) with a sack, interception and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Can they be disruptive against a much more physically imposing offensive line? That will be a key question when the team’s meet in Week 4.
Richmond’s defense only had one negative play in the first quarter when it gave up 21 unanswered points to Boston College two years ago. The defense didn’t force a turnover in the 45-13 loss and only had one quarterback hurry (no sacks).
The defense didn’t have the same issue last season.
Richmond averaged seven tackles for loss and three sacks plus had an active secondary. In the opener against William and Mary, the group had five pass breakups and followed that up with three interceptions the next week against Elon.
