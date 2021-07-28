2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 5 opponent Notre Dame

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Notre Dame football made the most of its one and done season in the ACC.
The Fighting Irish won the conference’s regular season title, and made the College Football Playoff despite a loss in the league title game against Clemson.
Notre Dame hasn’t lost a regular season game to an ACC opponent since losing 41-8 to then No. 8 Miami in 2017. The team has only had four one possession games during that stretch, and the team’s average margin of victory is 18.9 points.
But that run of dominance could be in jeopardy this fall.
Defensive coordinator Clark Lea was hired as Vanderbilt’s new coach, and the team needs to do significant retooling on the offensive side of the ball after losing nine starters including Ian Book. Book won 30 games during his two-plus years as starter, and helped the program reach the College Football Playoff twice.
Last time vs. Virginia Tech: Notre Dame W 21-20
What happened? Virginia Tech had numerous chances to escape South Bend with an upset victory in the final minutes of the 2019 loss. The game featured some wild swings including a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Divine Deablo to end the first half.
Book converted a fourth down at his own 33-yard line before throwing a go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds to go to cap off an 18-play, 87-yard play drive.
Tech started Quincy Patterson at quarterback for an injured Hendon Hooker in the loss. He started the game 0 of 6, and the offense went three-and-out on seven of the team’s nine possessions in the first half. He was better in the second half and helped set up a pair of field goals in the second half with long completions to Damon Hazelton and Tre Turner to give the Hokies the lead.
Position(s) of strength: Notre Dame could lean on its talented running back duo this season to replace Book’s production.
Kyren Williams returns as starter after rushing for 1,125 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with 13 touchdowns. He carried a heavy workload with 211 carries, and he carried the ball 20 or more times four times. He also was productive in the passing game with 35 catches for 313 yards.
The team’s No. 2 running back is Chris Tyree, a familiar name for Tech fans. Tyree was the No. 1 recruiting prospect in the 2020 signing class out of Virginia. Tech recruited Tyree, but didn’t make his top three (Notre Dame, Alabama and Oklahoma).
Tyree showed why he was a top prospect in his debut season with the Irish putting up 496 yards (6.8 yard per carry) and four touchdowns.
The running back is going to be a problem for opposing defenses in the years to come thanks to his explosiveness. He had six carries of 20-yards or more on just 73 attempts (Williams had eight), and his 94-yard touchdown run against Syracuse was the longest rush of the season among all FBS players.
He also showed promise as the team’s primary kick returner.
Ch...ch...changes: The rest of Notre Dame’s offense will look a lot different.
The team will likely turn to Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan at quarterback. Coan started 18 games for the Badgers, but suffered a preseason foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2020 season.
He threw for 2,727 yards (69.6%) and 18 touchdowns for a 2019 Wisconsin team that averaged 34.1 points per game and went 10-4 with a loss in the Big Ten title game to Ohio State.
Notre Dame also needs to replace its top two wideouts — Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek — and four starters on the offensive line (three of those starters were drafted in the top four rounds of the draft).
The lone returning starter Jarrett Patterson, who started 21 straight games at center before suffering a foot injury late in the season. He could shift over to tackle this season, and is receiving buzz as a potential top 10 pick for 2022. The rest of the line is in flux, and could include two freshmen.
Lingering questions: Notre Dame’s defense was a model of consistency under Lea during his three-year stint as coordinator. The Irish finished with a top 15 scoring defense all three years, and had a top 30 overall defense each of those seasons.
The team’s passing defense struggled a bit last season — it allowed 230.6 yards per game (No. 61 in the country), but they made up for it by locking teams down in key situations. Opposing offenses converted 31.4% of their third down conversion attempts, and only scored touchdowns 53% of the time in the red zone.
They also had a knack for making plays with 90 tackles for loss (No. 6 in the country), 31 sacks (No. 15 in the country) and 17 turnovers (No. 29).
The good news for Notre Dame fans is that coach Brian Kelly hired a replacement, Marcus Freeman, who is considered a rising star in the business. Freeman spent the last four years working under Ryan Day at Cincinnati and was a finalist for the Broyles Award last season.
Cincinnati only gave up 16.8 points (No. 8 in the country) and 324.6 yards (No. 13) last season.
Freeman will stick with a 3-3-5 defense, and has a strong foundation to build from that includes safety Kyle Hamilton (a two year starter) and middle linebacker Drew White. The positions of concern are defensive end where Notre Dame lost a pair of talented starters to the NFL, and cornerback.
