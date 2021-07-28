2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 5 opponent Notre Dame

Tyree showed why he was a top prospect in his debut season with the Irish putting up 496 yards (6.8 yard per carry) and four touchdowns.

The running back is going to be a problem for opposing defenses in the years to come thanks to his explosiveness. He had six carries of 20-yards or more on just 73 attempts (Williams had eight), and his 94-yard touchdown run against Syracuse was the longest rush of the season among all FBS players.

He also showed promise as the team’s primary kick returner.

Ch...ch...changes: The rest of Notre Dame’s offense will look a lot different.

The team will likely turn to Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan at quarterback. Coan started 18 games for the Badgers, but suffered a preseason foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2020 season.

He threw for 2,727 yards (69.6%) and 18 touchdowns for a 2019 Wisconsin team that averaged 34.1 points per game and went 10-4 with a loss in the Big Ten title game to Ohio State.

Notre Dame also needs to replace its top two wideouts — Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek — and four starters on the offensive line (three of those starters were drafted in the top four rounds of the draft).