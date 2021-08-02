2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 6 opponent Pittsburgh

The Hokies beleaguered defense fell apart giving up a season-high 556 yards against Pittsburgh — this time the collapse came after halftime — while the offense continued to regress as it went 1 of 3 in the red zone and suffered numerous failures on short-yardage situations.

Pittsburgh won 47-14 after outscoring Tech 24-0 in the second half and handed the Hokies their third straight loss, and DJ Turner set a single-game record against Tech’s defense with 15 catches for 184 yards with a score.

Tech coach Justin Fuente summed up the game afterwards in a succinct manner.

“We got our butts kicked,” Fuente said.

Position(s) of strength: Pittsburgh handed the ball over to Pickett trailing 10-7 at Lane Stadium back in 2017. Pickett has been in charge of the offense ever since. He will get a rare fifth bite at the apple against the Hokies this season. He’s 2-1 as a starter against them, but his numbers were pretty pedestrian against them until last year’s 400-plus yard performance.

Pickett coming back for the Panthers gives the offense instant stability. He’s started 36 career games, and is third all-time in program history with 8,552 total yards of offense.