2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 6 opponent Pittsburgh

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Virginia Tech’s annual game against Pittsburgh hasn’t lacked drama since Pat Narduzzi’s arrival in the ACC.
Narduzzi, who is now the third longest tenured coach in the conference, took over at Pittsburgh in 2015 and the rivals have gone 3-3 against each other.
The first three games all came down to the wire, the most memorable of which was in 2017 when the Hokies defense made four straight stops at the 1-yard line to close out a 20-14 victory. The last three have all been blowouts — Pitt won in 2018 and 2020 by a combined score 99-36 — with the Hokies getting a small measure of revenge in 2019 with a 28-0 shutout win.
What’s in store for 2021? The game comes at an interesting moment in the season for both teams.
It’s easy to envision a scenario where Pitt goes into the game undefeated at 5-0 even though Pitt needs to rebuild its defensive line and secondary. The team’s most challenging non-conference opponent is a Tennessee team that went 3-7 last year, and had a drama-filled offseason.
The Panthers other three non-conference games are against Massachusetts, Western Michigan and New Hampshire. Things get more difficult after starting conference play with a visit to Georgia Tech.
Pitts visits Virginia Tech then hosts Clemson and Miami to close out October.
Tech has a much harder road through the first five weeks of the season with games against North Carolina, West Virginia and Notre Dame. The Hokies will be battle tested, but two losses during that early stretch will ratchet up the pressure in the Blacksburg significantly.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Pittsburgh W 47-14
What happened? Virginia Tech lost 52-22 to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in 2018 with the defense putting up one of the worst performances in program history.
The Hokies weren’t as bad in their return trip to Pittsburgh, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Tech lost 47-14 against a Pitt team that was down 16 players (seven starters), and only practiced once in the week leading up to the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards (seven yards short of his career high) while
The Hokies beleaguered defense fell apart giving up a season-high 556 yards against Pittsburgh — this time the collapse came after halftime — while the offense continued to regress as it went 1 of 3 in the red zone and suffered numerous failures on short-yardage situations.
Pittsburgh won 47-14 after outscoring Tech 24-0 in the second half and handed the Hokies their third straight loss, and DJ Turner set a single-game record against Tech’s defense with 15 catches for 184 yards with a score.
Tech coach Justin Fuente summed up the game afterwards in a succinct manner.
“We got our butts kicked,” Fuente said.
Position(s) of strength: Pittsburgh handed the ball over to Pickett trailing 10-7 at Lane Stadium back in 2017. Pickett has been in charge of the offense ever since. He will get a rare fifth bite at the apple against the Hokies this season. He’s 2-1 as a starter against them, but his numbers were pretty pedestrian against them until last year’s 400-plus yard performance.
Pickett coming back for the Panthers gives the offense instant stability. He’s started 36 career games, and is third all-time in program history with 8,552 total yards of offense.
Pitt could have an even better passing offense in 2021 than the one that finished ranked no. 39 in the country last season. The team is bringing back four of its top five receivers, and all of them had more than 20 catches and 300 yards last year.
The name to watch among that group is Jordan Addison, who was runner-up for the ACC Rookie of the Year award last season with 60 catches for 666 yards with four touchdowns.
Ch...ch...changes: Pittsburgh needs some new faces to step up on the defensive line.
Former Panthers defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver were selected in the NFL Draft earlier this year. Jones earned consensus All-America honors and was first team All-ACC.
They helped Pittsburgh rank No. 2 in sacks per game (4.2 per game), and No. 1 in tackles for loss (10.1 per game), and that was with defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman opting out after putting up 10.5 sacks in 2019. Jones and Weaver combined for 16.5 of the team’s 46 sacks, and 27.5 tackles for loss.
Pitt also had the No. 3 ranked rush defense, and held opposing teams to less than 100 yards in seven games.
The Panthers secondary was also hit hard by departures with corner Jason Pinnock and safeties Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford heading for the NFL as well.
They should still be well off at corner with an All-ACC level talent Damarri Mathis coming back from an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2020 season. Mathis had two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in 2019. He will likely start alongside one of the team’s up-and-coming corners Marquis Williams, A.J. Woods and Rashad Battle.
Lingering questions: Can Pitt run the ball this year?
The team’s average rushing attack didn’t hurt the Panthers against Virginia Tech, but it was costly during a four-game losing streak that included a pair of one-possession losses. The offense combined for 256 rushing yards during that stretch, and only barely managed over two yards per carry.
Third-year back Vincent Price has the most experience on the roster. He had 632 yards last season, but more than a third of that came in the season finale against Georgia Tech when he rushed 247 yards.
He had 385 yards (3.3 yards per carry) in the team’s other 10 games.
Sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda gained some ground in the spring. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back was a top 500 recruit in the 2020 signing class, and could provide the team another dimension between the tackles.
