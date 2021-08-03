2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 7 opponent Syracuse

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
The second meeting in the ACC between Justin Fuente and Dino Babers comes at an interesting time.
They were highly thought of offensive minds when they jumped into the power five — Fuente was at Memphis while Babers was at Bowling Green — in 2015. Tech hired Fuente on Nov. 29, 2015 and Babers got the Syracuse job less than a week later.
They both earned contract extensions after some early success with large buyouts. That good will has evaporated after disappointing 2020 seasons, but Syracuse has to dig out of a much larger hole.
The Orange went 1-10 last fall, and closed out the season on an eight-game losing streak with an 18.1 point per game average margin of defeat. They had the third worst offense in the country, and their defense that wasn’t much better.
This should be one of the easier games on Tech’s schedule this season.
Last time vs. Virginia Tech: Syracuse W 31-17
What happened? Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans threw a 10-yard touchdown to Bucky Hodges with 13:53 left in the game to bring the Hokies back from a two-touchdown deficit.
Then everything went downhill again.
Syracuse scored a pair of touchdowns in less than three minutes while Tech’s offense sputtered with a three-and-out, and turnover. The Orange recovered a fumble at midfield with 4:08 to go, and ran out the clock.
It was Syracuse’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2012.
Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 311 yards and added 106 yards on the ground. He also scored a pair of touchdowns (one rushing). Evans nearly matched that production — 368 total yards (61 rushing) with two touchdowns, Tech came up empty-handed in the red zone twice.
Position(s) of strength: Syracuse’s most proven returning playmakers are wide receiver Taj Harris and linebacker Mikel Jones.
Harris has put up more than 500 yards each of the last three seasons as the team’s starting receiver on the outside. He led the team last season with 58 catches for 733 yards and five touchdowns.
The Orange could be better up front on offense with more experience along the line, and an intriguing mix of talent at running back that includes last year’s leading rusher Sean Tucker. Tucker had three 100-yard games as a freshman.
They also get a boost of experience since Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard are back on the team after opting out last season.
Jones might be one of the more underrated linebackers in the conference. He was All-ACC honorable mention with 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles and four interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder has played in every game the last two years and made 15 starts.
Syracuse’s linebacking corps might be the team’s strongest position group overall.
Ch...ch...changes: The timing of Syracuse’s coordinator changes after the 2019 season wasn’t ideal. The limited offseason from COVID-19 put teams coming off significant turnover on the coaching staff at a disadvantage.
Babers hired new coordinators on both sides of the ball just weeks before the pandemic.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward was let go and replaced by Tony White. White had a lengthy run coaching the secondary at San Diego State before a two-year stint at Arizona State.
Offensive coordinator Mike Lynch was named the team’s running backs coach, and Babers hired Sterlin Gilbert to run the offense. They made a strong pairing at Eastern Illinois together in 2012 and 2013 when they had the same titles.
White got a full offseason to get players used to his 3-3-5 defense while Gilbert was able to have a offseason-long quarterback competition that will continue during fall camp.
Lingering questions: That aforementioned quarterback battle will likely be over by the time Syracuse visits Lane Stadium, but right now it’s unclear how things will shake out between returning starter Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader.
DeVito has played in 24 games (15 starts) over three years and thrown for 3,478 yards (58.6%) with 25 touchdowns. He suffered an ankle injury that knocked him out of the lineup for much of the 2020 season and is more of a pocket-passer than Shrader.
Shrader was the No. 7 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 signing class. He started four games as a true freshman and put up 1,700-plus yards (587 rushing) with 14 total touchdowns.
Syracuse’s offense could go in vastly different directions depending on how the competition shakes out.
