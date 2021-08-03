2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 7 opponent Syracuse

What happened? Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans threw a 10-yard touchdown to Bucky Hodges with 13:53 left in the game to bring the Hokies back from a two-touchdown deficit.

Then everything went downhill again.

Syracuse scored a pair of touchdowns in less than three minutes while Tech’s offense sputtered with a three-and-out, and turnover. The Orange recovered a fumble at midfield with 4:08 to go, and ran out the clock.

It was Syracuse’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 311 yards and added 106 yards on the ground. He also scored a pair of touchdowns (one rushing). Evans nearly matched that production — 368 total yards (61 rushing) with two touchdowns, Tech came up empty-handed in the red zone twice.

Position(s) of strength: Syracuse’s most proven returning playmakers are wide receiver Taj Harris and linebacker Mikel Jones.

Harris has put up more than 500 yards each of the last three seasons as the team’s starting receiver on the outside. He led the team last season with 58 catches for 733 yards and five touchdowns.