2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 8 opponent Georgia Tech

Year two for Geoff Collins got off to a promising start.

Collins had the Herculean task of overhauling a Georgia Tech roster that relied on the triple option for more than a decade. The program looked like it was trending in the right direction when it opened last fall with a 16-13 upset win over Florida State on the road, and 2-2 overall start.

Reality set in when Clemson visited Atlanta.

Georgia Tech gave up 671 total yards in a 73-7 loss that set the tone for the weeks to come. The Yellow Jackets lost five of their last six with its lone win coming against a Duke team that went 2-9.

Those late season struggles don’t change the fact that Collins is building a strong overall foundation for the program. He’s signed six four-star players the last two years and another four commits for 2022.