2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 9 opponent Boston College

Flowers is the standout though.

He had 56 catches for 892 yards with nine touchdowns and he tied for fourth in the country with 14 plays of 25 yards or more. He was simply unstoppable at times with more than 160 yards in three different games.

Lindstrom, who has started 24 straight games, will be the anchor line after playing all 785 offensive snaps last year. He’s joined by Ben Petrula, a four-year starter (he spent the last three years at right tackle), and Zion Johnson, last year’s starting left tackle.

Ch...ch...changes: Boston College didn’t face much upheaval during the offseason. The team didn’t lose a single assistant coach and many of the team’s super seniors elected to come back.

The Eagles have eight returning starters on defense and added two grad transfers — Florida State safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Temple linebacker Isiah Graham-Mobley — capable of jumping right into the starting lineup.

Lars-Woodbey was the No. 35 ranked player in the 2018 class. He could be a Chamarri Conner-like impact player for the Eagles this season, which he showed glimmers of as a true freshman with 58 tackles (4.5 for a loss), eight pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.