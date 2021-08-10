2021 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 9 opponent Boston College

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2021 schedule over the next three weeks. Check back for stories Monday through Thursday each week looking at a different opponent.
Boston College found itself in familiar territory last season finishing one game over .500 (6-5) for the fifth time in the last 10 years.
It wasn’t a bad start to the Jeff Hafley era — the team not having a single positive result from over 8,000 COVID-19 tests is one of the more impressive achievements from last year — but fans are hoping he can take the Eagles to new heights since they haven't won more than seven games since 2009.
There is reason to think they could break that streak this year with starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec back under center and most of the defense coming back.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 40-14
What happened? Boston College had no real answer for Tech’s offense.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker made the most of his return to the starting lineup with 275 yards (164 rushing) and four touchdowns (three rushing) while Khalil Herbert continued his early season hot streak with 200-plus all-purpose yards (143 rushing).
The defense gave up 400-plus yards for the third straight game, but forced five turnovers.
Position(s) of strength: The team’s three preseason All-ACC selections are a good place to start. The three Eagles recognized were starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, receiver Zay Flowers and center Alec Lindstrom.
Jurkovec started 10 games last season as a transfer from Notre Dame. He helped Hafley immediately transform the offense from the rush-heavy attack the program relied on throughout Steve Addazio’s tenure.
Boston College went from attempting 23.5 passes a game in 2019 (ranked No. 117 in FBS) to 35.5 pass attempts a game. Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards (61%) and 17 touchdowns with four 300-yard games in his first five games.
He was able to consistently stretch the field as well with 45 completions of 20 yards or more, which ranked No. 14 in the country.
Boston College’s passing attack should be formidable once again with a talented receiving corps featuring Flowers, Kobay White and CJ Lewis. White, who missed last season with a torn ACL, is a proven talent with 400-plus receiving yards under his belt.
Flowers is the standout though.
He had 56 catches for 892 yards with nine touchdowns and he tied for fourth in the country with 14 plays of 25 yards or more. He was simply unstoppable at times with more than 160 yards in three different games.
Lindstrom, who has started 24 straight games, will be the anchor line after playing all 785 offensive snaps last year. He’s joined by Ben Petrula, a four-year starter (he spent the last three years at right tackle), and Zion Johnson, last year’s starting left tackle.
Ch...ch...changes: Boston College didn’t face much upheaval during the offseason. The team didn’t lose a single assistant coach and many of the team’s super seniors elected to come back.
The Eagles have eight returning starters on defense and added two grad transfers — Florida State safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Temple linebacker Isiah Graham-Mobley — capable of jumping right into the starting lineup.
Lars-Woodbey was the No. 35 ranked player in the 2018 class. He could be a Chamarri Conner-like impact player for the Eagles this season, which he showed glimmers of as a true freshman with 58 tackles (4.5 for a loss), eight pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
The biggest hole on the defense is at linebacker where Boston College lost Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson. McDuffie was voted second-team All-ACC and Richardson made the third-team last year.
Lingering questions: Can Boston College get anything out of its run game?
Former starter A.J. Dillion isn’t walking through the door, but the Eagles have more modest needs from the run game in their new offense since they don't need someone capable of carrying it 20-25 times game. The offense ran the ball 659 times in 2019 and that number dropped to 361 last year.
Boston College needs a reliable option in short-yardage and red zone situations along with a change of pace back to keep opposing defenses honest.
The Eagles didn’t get that last year with a group of running backs that combined for 101.7 yards per game. There were only 10 teams that averaged fewer yards per carry (3.1), and they averaged less than two yards on third down and inside the 20-yard line.
Leading rusher David Bailey is gone, but Boston College added West Virginia transfer Alec Sinkfield to give them some additional depth. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder was mostly a special teams player before rushing for 327 yards and four touchdowns last season.
It’s surprising they didn’t make landing a running back with a more impressive resume out of the transfer portal since their top back right now is Travis Levy, who has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on 197 attempts over four years.
That’s not exactly going to scare opposing defenses.
Summer Reading links