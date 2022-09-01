2022 Game day preview: Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Here's what to look on Friday night when Virginia Tech takes on Old Dominion in the 2022 season opener...

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Where: S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944); Norfolk, VA

S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944); Norfolk, VA When: 7 p.m.; Friday

7 p.m.; Friday TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Records: Virginia Tech 0-0; Old Dominion 0-0

Virginia Tech 0-0; Old Dominion 0-0 Last game: Virginia Tech 54-10 loss to Maryland, ODU 30-17 loss to Tulsa

Virginia Tech 54-10 loss to Maryland, ODU 30-17 loss to Tulsa Series: Virginia Tech 2-1

Virginia Tech 2-1 Last meeting: Virginia Tech 31-17 W (9/17/19)

Virginia Tech 31-17 W (9/17/19) Line: Virginia Tech -10

Keep an eye on Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong

Tech’s coaching staff will lean on Strong to defend Ali Jennings on Friday night. Jennings, a 6-foot-2, 196-pounder, was a breakout player for the Monarchs last season. The West Virginia transfer was named Conference USA honorable mention with 62 catches with 1,066 yards (17.2 yards per catch), which was the third most in program history. This will be a good test for Strong, who is looking to get back on track after a disappointing sophomore season. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up 25 catches for 374 yards (15 yards per catch) and had a coverage grade on the season that was 10 points lower than the one he received as a freshman (74.9).

Who has the edge?

(Even) OFFENSE: Neither offense was a power house last year. Old Dominion ranked No. 73 in the FBS in scoring (27.6 points per game) and No. 84 in total offense (375.5 yards per game), but both those numbers were better than a Hokies offense that ranked No. 97 in scoring (23.7 points) and No. 96 in total offense (361.4). Tech is hoping an upgrade at quarterback — Marshall transfer Grant Wells in place of Braxton Burmeister — and a revamped coaching staff helps solve many of the issues that plagued the team last year. There’s still plenty of unknowns for the Hokies with an unproven group of skill players especially since they will be without starting running back Malachi Thomas, who was ruled out of the game with an injury. While Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff doesn’t have Wells’ upside, he is surrounded by a 1,000-yard rusher (Blake Watson) and two of the better pass-catchers in the state of Virginia (Jennings and tight end Zack Kuntz).

(Virginia Tech) DEFENSE: Tech coach Brent Pry aggressively reshaped the defense during the offseason as he installed a traditional 4-3 defense. There were more than a dozen position changes and the open competition for playing time during the spring allowed some younger players to emerge in key roles. The highest profile examples are Jaden Keller likely getting a starting nod over Alan Tisdale at will linebacker and Cole Nelson being with the first-team defense ahead of Jaylen Griffin. Pry hopes the changes combined with a more aggressive play calling approach conjure up that lunch pail magic.

(ODU) SPECIAL TEAMS: Old Dominion defensive back LaMareon James has the potential to be the biggest game changer among the specialists. James was an outstanding kick returner last season with 18 returns for 529 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked No. 10 in the FBS in yards per return (29.4). Tech’s most proven special teams player is starting punter Peter Moore, who was voted a co-captain this fall. Tech’s new special teams coach Stu Holt had a rebuild on his hands at most of the other key spots (place kicker, punt returner and kick returner). A first time punt returner (DJ Harvey) and placekicker (Will Ross) could lead to some anxious moments on the sidelines.

(Even) INTANGIBLES: Virginia Tech is kicking off a new era with new coach Brent Pry, bringing back the famed lunch pail and looking to avenge an embarrassing 2018 loss to ODU that became one of the defining moments of the Justin Fuente-era. Old Dominion is looking to prove that victory wasn’t a fluke in front of what’s expected to be a sold out crowd. There’s also the added storyline of Pry having spent time on the sidelines with ODU coach Ricky Rahne at Penn State. That shared experience at Penn State should make for an interesting chess match between the coaches.

Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 21

Virginia Tech wants to build a reputation as a team that dominates up front behind a potent rushing attack. Those plans might have to wait a few weeks as they wait to get healthy at the running back spot. This game will fall on Grant Wells’ shoulders in his Hokies debut and if he can avoid turning the ball over he should be able to help his team escape Norfolk with a win.