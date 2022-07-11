2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 1 opponent Old Dominion

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Old Dominion had a pretty wild two years.

The program hired one-time Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne going into a 2020 season that was ultimately canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahne waited 18 months to make his head coaching debut, but the year got off to a disappointing 1-6 start with that lone win coming against Hampton, an FCS program.

Rahne righted the ship and a five-game win streak helped ODU reach a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

This season sees Old Dominion move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference and play a non-conference schedule that includes Tech and the University of Virginia.

The matchup against the Hokies has all sorts of intriguing storylines with Rahne and new Tech coach Brent Pry having coached together at Penn State, but it will also be the Hokies first visit to Norfolk since a historic 2018 loss.

Old Dominion is working to ensure the environment at S.B. Ballard Field won’t be a friendly one for Pry and company. Single-game tickets won’t go on sale to the general public with the Monarchs requiring fans to buy a season-ticket package to attend.

According to the school, season-ticket sales surpassed 9,000 fans last week. The stadium seats 22,480 fans, but a sell-out would only require for them to sell 14,600 season tickets.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: N/A

What happened? Virginia Tech beat Old Dominion 31-17 in 2019 at Lane Stadium with Ryan Willis putting up 300-plus total yards and three touchdowns. That was a small measure of revenge for having lost 49-35 the previous year at ODU in what was one of the worst losses in program history.

Position(s) of strength: Old Dominion gained bowl eligibility in Rahne’s first season thanks to the emergence of quarterback Hayden Wolff, a 6-foot-5 freshman out of Florida.

He was at the helm for a five-game win streak that landed ODU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He averaged 258 passing yards per game during that stretch while completing 61.6% of his passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wolff is one of 10 returning starters on the offensive side of the ball, a number that includes running back Blake Watson, receiver Ali Jennings, tight end Zack Kuntz and four offensive lineman.

Watson rushed for 1,121 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns. He ran for more than 100-yards in six games last season with the Monarchs going 4-2 in those games.

Jennings, 62 catches for 1,066 yards, and Kuntz, 73 catches for 692 yards, were the Monarch’s leading receivers. Jennings’ 1,066 yards were third-all time in program history and his 17.4 yards per catch was ranked 34th in the FBS. They are both big-bodied targets with Jennings listed at 6-foot-2 and Kuntz listed at 6-foot-8.

Kuntz, who was first-team All-Conference USA, will be a familiar face to Pry. He played at Penn State from 2018-20 and joined ODU as a grad transfer. He had at least eight receptions in five games.

Ch...ch...changes: Rahne made a surprising coaching change on the offensive side of the ball when he dismissed offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell after ending the regular season on that five-game win streak.

Rahne brought Campbell over with him to Old Dominion from Penn State where the two spent three seasons working together.

Campbell’s replacement Dave Patenaude is more of a seasoned hand. He is coming off a stint at Georgia Tech having helped the program transition from the triple option to a spread offense. He also spent time as the offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina and Temple.

The other two key vacancies Rahne had to fill came as a result of moves made by Pry when he hired ODU’s tight end coach Fontel Mines and the program’s director of sports performance Dwight Galt.

Rahne hired former Virginia Tech tight end Justin Harper to replace Mines and longtime West Virginia assistant strength coach Chad Snodgrass as Galt’s replacement.

Lingering questions: Old Dominion has some work to do on the defensive side of the ball especially in the secondary after giving up 250.8 passing yards per game last season (ranked No. 103 in the FBS) and 23 receptions of 30-yards or more (No. 102 in the FBS).

That won't get any easier having lost starting corner Roger Cray, an experienced Western Kentucky transfer who led the team with 12 pass breakups last year.

Old Dominion's 4-2-5 defense also struggled to create turnovers — 16 overall with a turnover margin of -7 on the season — or create much pressure in the backfield.

The Monarchs are stronger on the edge with Marcus Haynes and Deevee Harris, but will be very inexperienced at tackle. Haynes and Harris accounted for nearly a third of the team’s pressures (53 total) last season. The defense’s most efficient interior defender Sokoya McDuffie (13 pressures) transferred to UConn.

While ODU doesn’t have a ton of overall depth across the roster, that might not be a factor when it plays Tech since it's so early in the season. The Monarchs added three transfers last season in key areas— quarterback Brendon Clark (Notre Dame), wide receiver Marquez Bell (Cincinnati) and one-time Virginia Tech commit Shawn Asbury (Boston College).