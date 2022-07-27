2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 10 opponent Duke

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

It’s hard to believe Duke started 3-1 last season.

The David Cutcliffe era ended in spectacular fashion with the Blue Devils losing their final eight games by an average of 31.8 points per game.

That losing streak included a 48-0 loss to a Virginia team that gave up more than 30 points a game last season and an abysmal defensive effort a few weeks later against Louisville.

The Cardinals put up 687 yards of offense in a 62-22 win with quarterback Malik Cunningham going for 527 yards (303 passing) and seven touchdowns in the win. It was the third most yards given during Cutcliffe's 14-year run.

Duke had unprecedented success under Cutcliffe — the Blue Devils won the Coastal in 2013 with a program-record 10 wins and played in six bowl games — but they had to move in a different direction after back-to-back disastrous seasons.

So now what?

Duke hired Mike Elko, who spent the past four seasons as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator. He spent more than a decade coaching alongside Dave Clawson including three years at Wake Forest.

Elko faces the biggest challenge among the new crop of ACC coaches by a wide margin.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 48-17

What happened? Virginia Tech found its footing on offense a bit too late.

Former coach Justin Fuente’s final win at the helm came after the Hokies put up 573 total yards of offense (9.7 yards per play) with quarterback Braxton Buremister throwing 215 yards (9 of 15 passing) and a career-high three touchdowns and running back Raheem Blackshear putting up a season-high 157 yards (117 rushing) with two touchdowns.

Tech’s defense also contributed to the effort by holding Duke’s quarterbacks to 147 passing yards (46.4%) and running back Mataeo Durant to a season-low 33-yards.

Position(s) of strength: if there’s a spot for Elko to build around it’s the offensive line.

Offensive line coach Adam Cushing is the only coach Elko retained to stay at the same position — he also brought back Trooper Taylor, but he’s gone from coaching the cornerbacks to running backs — and with veteran center Jack Wohlabaugh the only starter he needs to replace.

Mammoth starting tackles Graham Barton, 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, and John Gelotte, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, anchor the group. Gelotte is paired next to 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard Jacob Monk, who has started 34 career games and played more than 2,300 snaps.

Duke also added some talent on the offensive line out of the transfer portal including Andre Harris (Arkansas St.) and Chance Lytle (Colorado). Harris earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors last year.

Ch...ch...changes: Duke has to replace its top two skill players from last year.

Running back Mataeo Durant graduated as one of only two running backs in the ACC last year to average more than 100 yards. He rushed for 2,562 yards over four years and had 544 receiving yards as well.

He won’t be easily replaced on a team where the next most experienced running back (Jordan Waters) has less than 60 career carries.

Duke’s top receiver Jake Bobo also left the program via the transfer portal. Bobo, who ended up at UCLA, led the team in receiving for a second straight year with 74 catches for 774 yards. The cupboard isn’t as bare at receiver since the Blue Devils are bringing back No. 2 receiver Jalon Calhoun, who has 141 career catches.

Lingering questions: Elko told reporters at ACC Media day he’s looking for more “consistency” from the quarterbacks battling it out for the starting job.

Duke will open fall camp with Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore, a pair of sophomores, battling for the top spot. Leonard got playing time in the second half of last season — last year’s starter Gunnar Holmberg transferred to FIU — while Moore got opportunities as a Connor Blumrick-type wildcat option throughout the season.

New offensive coordinator Kevin Jones is overseeing the competition. Jones joined Elko’s staff after spending three years as the offensive coordinator for a Memphis team that had a top 20 passing offense each year he was there.

Elko will be just as focused on rebuilding a defense that had the unfortunate distinction of being the worst in the FBS last year. Duke gave up 517.6 yards of total offense (No. 130 of 130 FBS teams), 39.8 points per game (No. 127) and 311.8 passing yards (No. 129).

He’s installing a 4-2-5 scheme with the most work to do in the secondary. The best pieces coming back on the defense are defensive end R.J. Oben, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and linebacker Shaka Heyward.

Heyward has played in 39 career games and made 246 tackles — he led the team in the category each of the past two seasons — and is consistent playmaker.

Elko will need a whole lot more of those to get Duke’s defense out of the cellar.