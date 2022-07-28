2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 11 opponent Liberty

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents.

Liberty found lightning in a bottle when it landed Malik Willis.

The Auburn transfer was a perfect fit for Hugh Freeze’s up-tempo offensive attack. They were 18-6 together over two seasons while the offense averaged 35.7 points and 457.5 yards of total offense.

Willis, who was a one-time Virginia Tech verbal commit, put up nearly 7,000 yards of total offense.

Liberty has improved depth on the roster after finishing 8-5 last season, but with Willis gone to the NFL — the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the third round — the quarterback question looms large.

The battle for the starting job is between Utah slash Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer and former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter, a top-100 prospect in the 2021 signing class, was dismissed just months after enrolling at his former school.

There’s optimism that Brewer will thrive in Liberty’s offense given his vast collegiate experience (he’s played in 47 games and thrown for 10,184 career yards), but don’t overlook his stint at Utah where he was benched after just 11 quarters.

He won’t provide Liberty with the same kind of athleticism at center either.

Liberty should still be talented enough to qualify for its fourth straight bowl game, but it might be a challenge to compete against the Power Five opponents on its schedule, including Arkansas, BYU, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: N/A

What happened? The Justin Fuente era started with a 36-13 win over a Liberty team that was in the FCS. The Flames flipped the script four years later in a wild 38-35 win over the Hokies that created plenty of discontent among the fanbase about Fuente’s decision-making.

The moment in question came when Fuente called a timeout before Liberty kicker Alex Barbir attempted a 59-yard field goal with just eight seconds left except the officials didn’t blow the whistle quickly enough to stop the play.

Tech blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown only for the score to be taken off the board.

Liberty went on to win 38-35 with Barbir connecting on a 51-yarder a few minutes later.

“I’ll never get over it,” Fuente said. “I wish I never called timeout.”

Lane Stadium agreed.

Position(s) of strength: The quarterback who wins the job will benefit from a dynamic group of receivers and experienced offensive line.

Liberty’s top two receivers, Demario Douglas and CJ Daniels, are back. Douglas, a 5-foot-8, 170-pounder speedster, had 52 catches for 701 yards while Daniels is a sure-handed target who averaged 17 yards per catch.

Freeze added an FCS All-American in Campbell transfer Caleb Snead and is welcoming back CJ Yarbrough to the program. Yarbrough sat out last fall, but showed promise in his first two seasons with the program.

Liberty has a good situation up front as well with three returning starters — left guard Jacob Bodden, right guard Brendan Schlittler and right tackle Cooper McCaw — and two transfers ready to slide into the open vacancies.

The Flames signed former Colorado State center Cam Reddy and Kentucky tackle Nassir Watkins.

That’s a strong foundation to put around a new quarterback.

Liberty’s defensive front also is in a good spot with a potential star in the making in defensive end TreShaun Clark — Clark had 44 tackles (24 solo) with 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks last season — and he won’t have to go it alone. Durrell Johnson is back on the other side of the line, and the Flames have some promising defensive tackles as well (Henry Chibueze and Kendy Charles).

Ch...ch...changes: Liberty’s success on defense led to some coaches on that side of the ball getting new opportunities.

The Flames were ranked No. 11 in total defense last year (320.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 24 in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed). The architect of that unit, defensive coordinator Scott Symons, left for the same position at SMU under new coach Rhett Lashlee.

Freeze promoted Josh Aldridge (linebackers) and Jack Curtis (safeties) to co-defensive coordinators. Curtis is one of only two defensive coaches (outside linebackers coach Tanner Burns) to be coaching the same position.

Lingering questions: Does Liberty have a running back ready to be featured in the offense? The Flames running backs are going to be more prominently featured in the offense in the absence of Willis.

Veteran T.J. Green was the team’s second-leading rusher last year with 75 carries for 477 yards (6.4 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.

They also added Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter out of the transfer portal. Hunter might end up in the starting role — he’s the younger of the two — and he rushed for 651 yards (6.5 yards per carry) in an offense that didn’t have nearly as many weapons.

Liberty also has to rebuild a linebacking corps that was pretty effective last year. The team’s two leading tacklers are gone — outside linebacker Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding — and they are relying on junior college transfer Mike Smith at middle linebacker.

Jackson, who spent three years at Prairie View A&M, will be hard to replace. He was all over the field for the Flames last year with 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass breakups and an interception.