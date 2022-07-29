2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 12 opponent Virginia

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents.

Virginia went through a coaching change this offseason without the turmoil that accompany most of them.

Former coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down less than a week after a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup that dropped them to 6-6 on the season.

The unconventional Mendenhall had the most successful run for a coach at the school since early in Al Groh’s tenure. The high point came in 2019 when Virginia snapped a 15-game losing streak in the Commonwealth Cup to clinch a spot in the ACC title game and Orange Bowl berth.

Virginia turned to former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to build on the foundation Mendenhall built. Elliott was rumored for all sorts of coaching jobs in recent years thanks to his success on Dabo Swinney’s staff.

He seems like the perfect fit in the short term since he inherits a ready-made offense and a talented veteran quarterback to mentor.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 29-24

What happened? Tech coaches and players broke out cigars right at midfield to celebrate last year’s win in the Commonwealth Cup.

The Hokies came through with a stop in the red zone — some wonky play-calling by Mendenhall didn’t help Virginia’s chances — to close out an emotional taxing season on a high note under interim coach J.C. Price.

It was a team effort for the Hokies with wide receiver Tayvion Robinson throwing a touchdown pass, defensive tackle Jordan Williams forcing a safety, running back Raheem Blackshear putting up a career-high 169 yards (9.4 yards per carry) and Burmeister accounting for 256 total yards (career-high 115 rushing yards).

Position(s) of strength: Brennan Armstrong is a pretty good quarterback.

The soon-to-be third-year starter put up 4,449 passing yards last fall with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed more than 65% of his passes and also scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Armstrong, who led the ACC in passing, helped Virginia’s passing offense finish No. 2 in the country (392.6 yards per game).

He will be running a new offense, but one designed by a former offensive coordinator who helped Clemson win a pair of national titles and won the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant in 2017.

The pair could be pretty special together especially since the Cavaliers have a boat load of talent at receiver, including Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp and Lavel Davis. Thompson is one of the best receivers in the conference — he was a surprise snub on the All-ACC team — and did a little bit of everything last season.

Ch...ch...changes: Virginia hired Des Kitchings as offensive coordinator and John Rudzinski as defensive coordinator. Rudzinski will have the tougher of the jobs as he tries to rebuild a Cavs defense that wasn’t very good last season (see below).

He joined Elliot’s staff after spending more than a decade with Air Force where he was the program’s defensive coordinator the last four years. Air Force finished No. 4 in total defense last season (296.5 yards allowed per game).

Rudzinski is installing an interesting scheme that will have Virginia relying on both three- and four-man fronts.

Lingering questions: It’s rare for a new coach to admit a mistake right out of the gate at the ACC Kickoff, but that’s exactly what Elliott did when asked about the offensive line.

“The only regret that I have is that I didn't do a good job of recruiting those guys that left when I first got to UVa,” Elliott said.

He was referring to the four starting offensive linemen that transferred after Mendenhall stepped down. The list included center Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan), right tackle Ryan Swoboda (UCF), left guard Joe Bissinger (SMU) and left tackle Bobby Haskins (USC).

Elliott sought out some depth in the transfer portal, but one of the two players he signed ended up changing his mind and not enrolling at the school. The offensive-minded coach knows swapping out the entire line in one offseason without any experienced backups on the roster is going to be his greatest challenge.

The good news is that Armstrong has the experience and talent to work around some issues on the offensive line.

Virginia’s question marks on the defensive side of the ball are more widespread.

The Cavaliers defense was ineffective across the board, they gave up 31.8 points per game (No. 104 of 130 FBS teams), 225.8 rushing yards per game (No. 123) and 466 total yards per game (No. 121). UVa's defense collectively struggled to make plays as well and ranked near the bottom of the country in key categories with 19 sacks, 52 tackles for loss and 15 turnovers.

They also gave up 35 plays of more than 30 yards.

Virginia is bringing back inside linebacker Nick Jackson, who was the team’s leading tackler and most well-rounded defender last year. He had 117 tackles (54 solo), six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

The Cavs lost a ton of production behind him — safety Joey Blount, linebacker Noah Taylor, cornerback Nick Grant and defensive end Mandy Alonso are all gone.

Virginia probably can’t be much worse than last year regardless, but Elliott knows it would be a shame to waste Armstrong’s final season.