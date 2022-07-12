2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 2 opponent Boston College

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Boston College has been a thorn in Virginia Tech’s side the last few years.

The Eagles have won 3 of 4 games in the series going back to 2018 after winning only two of the previous 10 matchups.

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley has the program trending in the right direction with a 12-11 record over his first two seasons. The Eagles struggled in the conference last year — their win over Virginia Tech was only of only two conference wins — but those struggles came after starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec after a 4-0 start that included a win over Missouri.

Jurkovec is back for another go-around with some talented offensive weapons and what could end up being one of the top tier defenses in the ACC.

That mix will make them a challenging opponent for new Tech coach Brent Pry’s Lane Stadium debut.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Boston College W 17-3

What happened? One of the ugliest offensive performances for Virginia Tech in recent memory.

Tech didn’t complete a pass in the game until there was less than 30 seconds left in the first half. Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister exited the game with an early injury and the coaching staff showed little confidence in backup quarterback Knox Kadum, who finished the game going 7 of 16 for 73 yards.

The loss dropped Tech to under .500 and set the stage for then-coach Justin Fuente’s dismissal two weeks later.

Position(s) of strength: Boston College’s secondary is a good place to start.

This was a group that had the No. 3 passing defense in the country last year holding opposing offenses to 173.5 yards per game. They were the only team in the conference to hold teams to under 200 passing yards per game in the ACC and return all but one starter (Brandon Sebastian).

The four returning starters — strong safety Jaiden Woodbey, free safety Jason Maitre, nickel Josh DeBerry and corner Elijah Jones — have a combined 94 career starts.

Woodbey transferred to Boston College last season as a former freshman All-American at Florida State while DeBerry earned second-team All-ACC honors last fall with 53 tackles (38 solo), eight tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Boston College’s defense is also set at linebacker where leading-tackler Kam Arnold will start alongside Vinny Depalma, who split time in the middle with Temple grad transfer Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

The veteran-laden defense should continue on the upward trajectory that started when Hafley took over. The group has gone from the No. 125 defense in the country the year before he took over in 2019 (478.7 yards allowed per game) to No. 73 in 2020 (416.8 yards) to No. 27 last fall (343.8 yards).

Boston College would love for a Kenny Pickett-like leap from Jurkovec, but even a more modest level of improvement (which is probably a more realistic scenario) would make for an eight to nine win team.

He certainly has the weapons around him with All-ACC receiver Zay Flowers and running back Pat Garwo. Garwo’s best game in the conference came at Tech’s expense last year. He finished the season with 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns.

Flowers suffered more than anybody in Jurkovec’s absence last season, and he’s looking to place himself firmly in first-round territory with a big season.

Ch...ch...changes: Hafley had to overhaul his offensive staff with several key members landing jobs elsewhere. His offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti left for Pittsburgh, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum left for Miami and wide receivers coach Joe Dailey left for the Carolina Panthers.

Hafley also replaced running backs coach Rich Gunnell, who was one of the holdovers from the Steve Addazio era.

Boston College’s new offensive coordinator is John McNulty. McNulty is coming off a two-year stint coaching the tight ends at Notre Dame. The assistant has a lengthy resume that includes a stint as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator and 15 years in the NFL. Hafley and McNulty spent a year on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff together.

There were no staff changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Lingering questions: There are five big ones on the offensive line.

Boston College’s new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has a tall order in front of him having to replace a starting offensive line that had been in place for much of the last three seasons.

DeGuglielmo expected to have starting right guard Christian Mahogany back (22 career starts), — he was expected to be a top 2023 draft prospect — but the offensive lineman announced in June he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season.

Starting right tackle Ben Petrula graduated with the longest active starting streak in the country at 60 games. Tyler Vrable (36 consecutive starts) Alec Lindstrom (36 consecutive starts) and Zion Johnson (30 consecutive starts) are also gone. The San Diego Chargers drafted Johnson with the 17th overall pick in the first round while the other four all signed as undrafted free agents.

Boston College didn’t add any experience at the position out of the transfer portal all but ensuring some growing pains. That could be to Tech’s benefit as they get the Eagles early in the season.