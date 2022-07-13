2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 3 opponent Wofford

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Josh Conklin's tenure at Wofford got off to a great start.

The team captured a pair of Southern Conference Championships with a 17-9 overall record (13-3 in the conference) his first two years.

Then the pandemic hit.

Wofford went 1-4 in a pandemic-shortened spring campaign then lost 10 straight to close out the 2021 season with a 1-10 record. The numbers on the defensive side of the ball were ugly with the Terriers giving up 34.6 points per game (No. 106 out of 123 FCS teams), 454.5 total yards per game (No. 114) and 229.5 rushing yards (No. 119).

A visit to Lane Stadium three weeks into the season would seem like a tall task for a Wofford team looking at a decent-sized rebuild, but Virginia Tech hasn't exactly played its best football against FCS opponents at home.

The Hokies trailed by 11 points at halftime against Furman in 2019 and faced a similar struggled two years later in Blacksburg against Richmond when they only managed 318 yards of offense.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: N/A

What happened? This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Position(s) of strength: Wofford will miss starting linebackers Joe Beckett and John Beckley — they started all 11 games last year and were the team’s leading tacklers — but there aren’t many other holes on the defense going into fall camp.

The Terriers are bringing back eight starters including the entire three-man defensive front.

That defensive line showed promise last year led by Michael Mason, who made the All-Southern Conference second team with 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior out of South Carolina plays defensive end opposite Chuck Smith with Brandon Maina at nose. Mania made the Southern Conference’s All-Freshman team last year.

Wofford’s secondary is also in good shape with three returning starters (all seniors) and size to match-up against bigger-bodied FBS receivers.

Ch...ch...changes: The long-time triple option team started transitioning to a spread offense last season.

This year they are going all-in on the spread under the direction of a revamped offensive coaching staff led by new offensive coordinator Shawn Watson, who was most recently at Northern Iowa.

He was the architect of the Pitt offense in 2018 that handed Virginia Tech one of the most embarrassing losses in program history. Pitt won 52-22 while putting up 654 yards of total offense on 13.9 yards per play.

Watson’s resume also includes stints as the offensive coordinator at Texas, Louisville, Nebraska, and Colorado.

Lingering questions: Watson still has plenty of work to do heading into the fall with a quarterback battle to decide, large receiving corps to develop and multiple spots on the offensive line to fill.

The quarterback battle will likely come down to Bryce Corriston, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior, and Cade Rice, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt freshman. Corriston, a Texas native, got experience last year playing in eight games and showed plenty of athleticism.

Wofford has some solid building blocks up front for whoever does win the starting job.

The Terriers are bringing back starting left tackle Cecil Fisher, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder out of Georgia, along with Anthony Garcia. Garcia, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, primarily played center last year, but he might move spots with Al Hogan coming back from injury.

Hogan, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, was a two-year starter at center for Wofford before sitting out last season with an injury.

But for Wofford’s new spread offense to be successful it will need production from a group of wide receivers that will be asked to take center stage in an offense that averaged just seven pass attempts a game each of the last two years.

Alec Holt led the team with 22 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was the only receiver on the team with more than 20 receptions and there were only four receivers with 10 or more receptions.