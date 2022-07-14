2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 4 opponent West Virginia

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

West Virginia has a pair of important matchups against ACC foes in September that could hold the key to coach Neal Brown’s future.

Brown is heading into his fourth season (17-18) not having quite hit the heights he did right out of the gate at Troy where he had three 10-win seasons in four years and three bowl wins.

The Mountaineers win over Virginia Tech in 2021 to recapture the Black Diamond Trophy might be Brown’s signature non-conference win during his time in the Big 12.

A win over the Hokies this fall would ensure the trophy stays put in Morgantown for years to come with programs not currently on each other’s schedule and Tech’s non-conference schedule booked up until 2031.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: West Virginia W 27-21

What happened? Virginia Tech’s 2021 season fell apart in Morgantown when quarterback Braxton Burmeister threw an incompletion to Tre Turner that resulted in a turnover on downs at the goal line in the final seconds of the 27-21 loss.

Tech came back from a 24-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, but came up empty handed in the red zone three separate times. Those offensive failures would continue in the weeks to come and ultimately lead to a coaching change.

Position(s) of strength: West Virginia could have one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12 this fall.

The Mountaineers are bringing back all five starters including All-Big 12 center Zach Frazier and right tackle Wyatt Milum, a former Hokies target who was one of the nation’s top freshman lineman last season. Former Virginia Tech lineman Doug Nester is paired up with Milum — his former high school teammate — on the right side of the line.

The group started eight games together last season and goes into next season with a combined 78 career starts.

They went through a fair share of growing pains last year having given up 38 sacks and 80 tackles for loss, but a new offense (see below) will probably help alleviate some of those concerns.

Ch...ch...changes: West Virginia wrapped up the 2021 season with a 18-6 loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Minnesota. The Mountaineers managed only 206 yards of total offense and barely held onto the ball for 20 minutes going 3 of 13 on third down attempts.

That stagnant offense was an issue all season — it ranked No. 86 nationally with 371.5 yards per game and scored 20 or less points in six games — and Brown knew it.

After three years running the offense with Gerad Parker serving as co-offensive coordinator, he decided to take a reduced role in the offensive game planning and hired USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Harrell was coming off a three-year stint with the Trojans having turned them into a perennially top-20 passing offense. He did the same thing for a North Texas team that had one of the worst passing offenses in the country when he took over and ranked No. 12 in the FBS in 2018.

Both Brown and Harrell came up under Mike Leach.

Harrell played for Leach at Texas Tech then was his receivers coach for two years at Washington St. while Brown spent three years as Leach’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech. Their tenures in Lubbock didn’t overlap, but that connection should make the transition an easy one.

The bigger challenge for Brown and company might be handling the significant amount of roster turnover they faced. West Virginia had more than a dozen players enter the transfer portal during the offseason and relied on the transfer market to fill most of those holes including nearly the entire backend of its defense.

West Virginia signed safeties Marcis Floyd (Murray State) and Hershey McLaurin (Jones Junior College) and corners Rashad Ajayi (Colorado State) and Wesley McCormick (James Madison) in the secondary while adding Jasir Cox (North Dakota State), Lee Kpogba (Syracuse) and Tirek Austin-Cave (Miami) at linebacker.

That’s a significant number of new players to count on for a defense that wasn’t as consistent as it was when it finished the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 4 in the FBS.

Lingering questions: West Virginia’s biggest addition out of the portal was former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels.

The move was foreshadowed through the spring once the Mountaineers landed Harrell — Daniels’ former offensive coordinator — and Jarret Doege left for Western Kentucky.

Doege threw for 3,000-plus yards in his second-year as starter, but a change of scenery made sense considering the offense was trending in the wrong direction and he had a sub-.500 conference record.

Daniels, a former five-star prospect, heads to West Virginia looking for the full-time starting job that eluded him at Georgia. His best stretch with the Bulldogs came when he went 4-0 to close out the 2020 season.

He threw for 398 yards to lead Georgia to a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Can Daniels be the transformative player USC envisioned when they signed him back in 2018? That will likely determine West Virginia’s ceiling this fall.

While West Virginia has Doege’s replacement lined up, it’s less clear who will fill the void left by starting running back Leddie Brown. Brown led the team in rushing each of the past three seasons — he reached the 1,000 mark the last two years — and nearly 3,500 yards from scrimmage.

Fourth-year sophomore Tony Mathis Jr. is the front-runner with little other experience on the roster. West Virginia hoped former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon would be out of the mix after signing him out of the transfer portal, but he re-entered the portal in June.