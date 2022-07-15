2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 5 opponent North Carolina

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

North Carolina went into a steady decline under Larry Fedora after reaching the 2015 ACC championship game. The Tar Heels won just five games in Fedora’s final two years and that set the stage for Mack Brown’s return.

Brown gave the Tar Heels instant credibility on the recruiting trail and put together a school-record three straight top 15 recruiting classes. That success came at Virginia Tech’s expense last year with UNC landing five of Virginia’s top 10 recruits (three of the top five), according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

The results under Brown on the field have been more of a mixed bag.

North Carolina is over .500 during his second stint (21-17) and have reached a bowl game all three years — in his first season back UNC was a two-point conversion away from upsetting then No. 2 Clemson — but badly underperformed last fall as the preseason’s No. 10 team.

Virginia Tech set the stage for that disappointment by upsetting North Carolina in the season-opener, and things got worse from there with disappointing losses to Georgia Tech and Florida State.

North Carolina ended up 6-7 (0-6 on the road) after a loss in the Belk Bowl to a surging South Carolina team led by first-year coach Shane Beamer.

Brown won’t be able to hide from another disappointing season especially considering the lowered expectations this fall…

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 17-10

What happened? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s signature win came a little too late.

Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, and rode a tremendous defensive effort to the upset. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell had 208 passing yards (53.1%) and a career-high three interceptions.

It was Tech’s first win over a top-10 team since 2014 (Ohio State) and first victory over a top-10 opponent at Lane Stadium since 2009 (Miami).

Position(s) of strength: The 2020 signing class would be a good place to start.

Three of the top four signees from that class — all four-star players — could provide UNC a foundation for success and that trio is corner Tony Grimes, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle Myles Murphy.

Downs might be the best returning receiver in the conference after catching 101 passes for 1,335 yards last year — both program records — with eight touchdowns. He was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist and named first team All-ACC.

Grimes, who reclassified to be in the 2020 class, earned playing time right out of the gate for the Tar Heels and has only allowed 40 receptions on 80 targets for 524 yards over two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Murphy was a force on UNC’s defensive line in his sophomore year. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder played 511 snaps and ranked second on the team with eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He could be one of the more intimidating presences up front in the conference this season.

They won’t have to go it alone either.

Downs will be paired up with veteran receiver Antoine Green, who had 31 catches for 612 yards last season while Murphy will line up next to Ray Vohasek, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, again. Vohasek was second on the team last year with 18 pass rushes last season (12 quarterback hurries, two sacks and four quarterback hits).

The secondary might be the most talent-laden position on the team, but injuries have slowed them down. If they stay healthy Grimes along with Storm Duck, Cam’Ron Kelly, Giovanni Biggers and Ja’Qurious Conley could be in line for a bounce-back year.

Ch...ch...changes: North Carolina’s defense was bad in 2020.

It was worse in 2021.

The Tar Heels gave up 32.1 points and 418 total yards per game last season, and got worse as the season went on.

Brown parted ways with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, and turned to Gene Chizik, another name from North Carolina’s past for help. Chizik turned the Tar Heels defense once before taking over a group in 2015 that gave up 497.8 yards per game the previous year and helped them reach the ACC Championship game.

Chizik has spent much of his time over the last decade away from the sidelines — he was most recently working as an analyst for ESPN — but if the former Broyles Award winner can just North Carolina’s defense back towards an average-level of performance in year one that will be considered a success.

Lingering questions: North Carolina has been one more of the undisciplined teams in the FBS under Brown.

The Tar Heels have been called for 263 penalties over the last three years, which adds up to an astounding 2,415 total yards. They were penalized 95 times (7.3 per game) last year for 69.2 yards per game and ranked No. 111 in the FBS (out of 130 teams).

That’s not good.

There were some other troubling numbers for UNC last year as well — the program’s talented offensive line gave up the third most sacks (49) in the country, allowed opposing offenses to convert 42% of their third-down attempts and gave up more than 70 plays of 20-yards or more.

Those numbers are a good indication why many of North Carolina’s games turned into a shootout.

The Tar Heels won plenty of those matchups, but one of the key factors behind that success was Howell’s presence under center. They won’t have that luxury this fall as Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell battling for the starting quarterback job.

There wasn’t much separation among the two coming out of spring camp to replace Howell, who was a three-year starter. The coaching staff mentioned rotating the quarterbacks to start the year if that remains the case into fall camp.

They have similar skill sets, but Maye is the more decorated prospect. They were both former four-star prospects, but Maye was ranked No. 56 overall in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-5, 216-pounder is also a local product out of Myers Park High School in Charlotte.