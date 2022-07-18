2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 6 opponent Pittsburgh

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Can Pitt turn into a perennial ACC contender?

The Panthers are 53-37 under coach Pat Narduzzi with only one losing season since he took over in 2015.

Pitt snuck into the ACC Championship game in a weak Coastal Division back in 2018, but there was nothing flukey about the team’s return trip last fall. The Panthers went 7-1 in the Coastal and beat Wake Forest 45-21 in the title game.

While Narduzzi laid a foundation for success thanks to his defensive acumen, it was quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense that took them to new heights. It won’t be easy replicating that offensive success with Pickett graduating and some other key pieces departing, but they have enough talent coming back to be in the mix.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Pittsburgh W 28-7

What happened? Virginia Tech let a solid defensive effort go to waste.

The Hokies held Kenny Pickett to a season-low 203 passing yards on 22 of 37 passing — it was only one of two times last season he completed less than 60% of his attempts — while Pitt punted a season-high eight times.

Virginia Tech’s own offensive numbers, 224 total yards of offense, were uglier.

That was the fewest yards of former coach Justin Fuente’s entire tenure. The Hokies eight possessions in the first half summed up their day — they had five three-and-outs, one turnover and a turnover on downs.

Position(s) of strength: One area that won’t require any retooling is the offensive line.

Pitt might have the most experienced offensive line in the country coming back with five returning starters — three of the five earned All-ACC honors — and more than 110 career starts combined.

The left side of the line is particularly strong with 6-foot-5, 315-pound Carter Warren and 6-foot-4,, 325-pound Marcus Minor at left guard. Minor was a transfer from Maryland last year and both are sixth-year seniors.

Pitt’s front seven on defense is plenty talented as well led by first-team All-ACC defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. The 6-foot-0, 275-pounder had seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 38 total pressures (nine sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 19 hurries).

He’ll be paired up with veteran defensive ends Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre and have veteran linebacker SirVocea Dennis, the team’s leading tackler last year, behind him.

That’s much of the production from a defense that finished third in the FBS with 54 sacks and 113 tackles for loss.

Ch...ch...changes: It’s going to take some work for Pittsburgh to get back to the ACC title game.

It would be hard enough replacing Pickett, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigning in December and the surprise departure of Jordan Addison makes it feel like an insurmountable task.

Whipple took over a Pitt offense that finished the 2018 season No.94 in total scoring (25.6 points per game) and No. 98 in total offense (369.7 yards per game). The numbers were a bit better when he left for Nebraska with the Panthers finishing the season No. 3 in scoring (41.4 points per game) and No. 8 in total offense (486.6 total yards).

He also helped turn Pickett into an NFL first-round pick.

Narduzzi hired Frank Cignetti Jr. as Whipple’s replacement, and he checks a lot of the same boxes as a veteran coordinator with NFL experience. Cignetti, who started his coaching career at Pitt as a graduate assistant back in 1998, spent the last two years as Boston College’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Pitt also prized experience in replacing Pickett in signing Kedon Slovis out of the transfer portal. Slovis has 26 career starts under his belt (16-10 record) with 7,576 passing yards and 58 touchdowns. He was voted first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020, but struggled last season.

He would have benefitted from a target like Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and consensus All-American.

Pitt still has some talented skill players — veteran Jared Wayne along with Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield will make for a solid 1-2 combination — and tight end Gavin Bartholomew had an impressive season as a true freshman, but none have Addison’s ceiling.

Lingering questions: Pitt needs more production from its running game amidst the offensive changes.

The Panthers haven’t been able to count on one of their running backs since 2018 when it had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hill. Their production on the ground was among the worst in the FBS in 2019 (No. 118) and 2020 (No. 111).

They ranked higher last fall (No. 77), but failed to average more than 150 yards per game on the season and were one of the least explosive rushing attacks in the country with only 13 carries of 20 yards or more and only one of 30 yards or more.

The trio of backs Pitt relied on last season — Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond Jr. — are all back. Hammond was a true freshman last season out of Booker T. Washington in Norfolk. He ran for 504 yards with seven total touchdowns and had at least 15 carries in four different games.

Pitt’s other big question mark is a secondary that couldn’t stop anyone last season. The Panthers gave up 264.3 yards per game (No. 114) and that number climbed to 379 passing yards in their three losses.

Some of those failures can be attributed to Narduzzi’s defensive game plan to stop the run at all costs, but there’s no excuse for giving up 357 yards to a Western Michigan offense that had an average passing attack.

Pitt has a productive tandem (Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett) at safety coming back, but need better play at corner.