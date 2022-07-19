2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 7 opponent Miami

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Miami flirted with .500 for far too long.

The Hurricanes are 111-76 since firing Larry Coker in 2006 with only two top 15 finishes and a 3-11 record in bowl games.

They haven't won a conference championship either.

Much of that wasn’t former coach Manny Diaz’s fault — he was 21-15 in three seasons — but his tenure came to abrupt end with Miami looking to re-establish itself as a preeminent program in college football.

Enter Mario Cristobal.

The Miami native won a pair of national championships as an offensive lineman for Jimmy Johnson. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the school and spent three years on Coker’s staff.

Miami is betting big on the former Oregon coach to the tune of $97 million ($17 in buyouts and a 10-year contract at $8 million annually) and that’s not including the salary figures for the high-profile assistant hires he made.

The early results on the recruiting trial speak to a bright future for the Hurricanes. They currently have the No. 10 ranked class in the country (according to 247 Sports composite rankings) with commitments from seven four-star recruits and one five-star recruit.

Can Cristobal make Miami an instant contender in the ACC as well? Maybe? He needed only two years to lead Oregon to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl appearance, and anything is possible since there’s no real frontrunner in the Coastal.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Miami W 38-26

What happened? Virginia Tech showed some fight in Miami coming back from a 28-13 halftime deficit to make it a one-possession game just days after the program parted ways with Justin Fuente.

Interim coach J.C. Price turned to backup Connor Blumrick for a spark, and his touchdown pass to Da’Wain Lofton with 2:12 to go in the third quarter cut Miami’s lead to 31-26.

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke put some distance between the teams with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Harley early in the fourth while Tech punted on its final three possessions. Van Dyke had 357 passing yards with three touchdowns that included a 75-yard pass to Brashard Smith midway through the second quarter.

Position(s) of strength: Miami found its quarterback of the future in unexpected fashion when D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery.

Van Dyke emerged as one of the conference’s most exciting players in a remarkable six-game stretch to end the season. Miami went 5-1 as Van Dyke went six straight games with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The last Power Five quarterback to put together that kind of streak was Joe Burrow in 2019 when he won the Heisman.

Van Dyke, who was a no-brainer pick to win ACC Rookie of the Year honors, had 2,931 yards (62.3%) in nine starts with 25 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. His downfield passing numbers were particularly impressive — more than 20% of his completions went for 20 yards or more and he was tied for third in the FBS with 10 passes of 50-yards or more.

He will benefit from a stacked offensive line with three returning starters including left tackle Zion Nelson, a 6-foot-5, 316-pounder with 32 career starts under his belt.

Ch...ch...changes: Cristobal made some splashy coaching hires right out of the gate in reeling in Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator and Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.

Gattis was a key piece in Michigan’s run to the college football playoff last year — the offense averaged 35.8 points and 443.1 yards per game — and won the Broyles Award (given to the country’s top assistant coach) for it.

Steele brings an even longer track record of success with successful stops at Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn. The one-time Baylor head coach might have the harder job this season with Miami expected to start up to five transfers on the defensive side of the ball.

Lingering questions: Miami’s talented athletes waiting in the wings at wide receiver better be ready.

Charleston Rambo left some pretty big shoes to fill after catching 79 passes for 1,172 yards last season. He benefited from Van Dyke’s emergence by closing out the final four games of the season averaging 130.5 yards per game.

Don’t overlook the impact of Mike Harley’s departure either. Harley went under the radar in the ACC, but closed out a five-year collegiate career as Miami’s all-time receptions leader.

The two accounted for nearly 45% of the team’s production last season.

Tight end Will Mallory could become a bigger focal point for the offense while Gattis looks to develop receivers like Key'Shawn Smith, Xavier Restrepo and Brashard Smith.

Steele’s main priority this spring was rebuilding Miami’s front seven with an emphasis on getting more production from a defensive line that underperformed last year.

The key returning piece is 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman with 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss (tied for the team lead) and two sacks.

He will be surrounded with a whole bunch of new faces with defensive tackle transfers Akeem Mesidor (West Virginia) and Jacob Lichtenstein (USC) and defensive end transfers Mitchell Agude (UCLA) and Antonio Moultrie (UAB) expected to get significant playing time.