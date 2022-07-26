2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 9 opponent Georgia Tech

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

Will Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins make it to Week 9?

Collins had the tall task of replacing former coach Paul Johnson’s triple option scheme when he was hired in 2019, but the program has shown very little progress.

Georgia Tech lost six straight to close out last season while giving up 41.3 points per game during that stretch. In the final two games against Notre Dame and Georgia, the Yellow Jackets were outscored 100-0.

It all added up to a third straight three-win season and Collins firmly on the hot seat with a not-so-friendly schedule that features Ole Miss (home), UCF (away) and Georgia (away) as non-conference opponents.

The Yellow Jackets play Ole Miss and UCF during a five-game stretch to start the season that also includes a matchup against Clemson and Pittsburgh.

That’s brutal.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech W 26-7

What happened? Virginia Tech came up with a red zone stop late in the game to help end a three-game losing streak.

The Hokies offense managed 328 yards in the first half — just one shy of its per game season average — to take a 20-7 lead. That total included quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s 69-yard touchdown throw to Tre Turner, which was the offense’s first play of 50 yards or more all season.

Turner finished the game with a career-high 187 receiving yards.

Tech’s offense wasn’t as proficient in the second half, but put together a 12-play, 85-yard drive in the fourth quarter that kept the ball out of Georgia Tech’s hands for more than seven minutes.

Position(s) of strength: Oh boy.

Georgia Tech’s significant turnover (see below) up and down the roster left the team with way more questions than answers.

The Yellow Jackets have some decent depth at quarterback that includes two-year starter Jeff Sims and a legit backup thanks to the addition of Akron transfer Zach Gibson.

Sims, who has started 16 games over the last two years, is a gifted athlete. He’s had 41 runs of 10-yards or more during that stretch, but that can’t overshadow some of his limits in the passing game.

He only has a 57.1 career completion percentage and he’s thrown an interception every 23 pass attempts.

The addition of Gibson gives Georgia Tech an option if Sims can’t smooth out some of those rough edges in his game. Gibson, a pure pocket-passer, showed a tremendous amount of growth last season throwing for 1262 yards (69.4%) with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in seven games.

Ch...ch...changes: Collins kickstarted the offseason by parting ways with three assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude less than a day after a season-ending loss to Georgia.

The turnover on the coaching staff continued with only four on-field assistants remaining with the program.

Collins followed a similar path that Brent Pry took with his offensive staff by a hiring separate offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He hired Chip Long to be the offensive coordinator and tight ends and former Florida State great Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach.

Weinke has an intriguing resume that includes a stint in the NFL with the Rams, time spent on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama and a three-year run at Tennessee. If the former Heisman Trophy winner can get more consistency from Jeff Sims that would be a solid first step towards winning more than three games.

There was similar upheaval on Georgia Tech’s roster.

The biggest hit came right out of the gate with running back Jahmyr Gibbs entering the transfer portal right after the end of the regular season. Gibbs, who ended up at Alabama, was named to the All-ACC team last year at three different positions with 1,805 total yards (746 rushing, 470 receiving and 589 yards on kickoff returns).

Georgia Tech also took some hits defensively in losing promising defensive linemen Jordan Dominick (Arkansas) and Jared Ivey (Ole Miss). According to the 247 Sports transfer database, the Yellow Jackets lost nine players in all since the end of the 2021 season.

That forced them to be as active as any team in the country on the transfer market. The program has officially announced 13 signees overall (seven at mid-year and six after spring camp) including four offensive lineman and four defensive backs.

Lingering questions: They are everywhere from replacing Gibbs to three starters on the offensive line to the majority of production on defense.

The silver lining is that Tech’s defense last year wasn’t very good to begin.

Georgia Tech gave up 455 yards per game last year (No. 117 out of 130 FBS teams), 182 rushing yards (No. 100) and 273 passing yards (No. 121).

Collins retained defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker despite all that in hopes of finding the success they had at Temple together running a 4-2-5 scheme. For that to work, the secondary needs to make vast improvements having lost Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas.

Carpenter started 41 games for Tech while Thomas, who was All-ACC honorable mention last year, made 33 career starts.