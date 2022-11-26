2022 Virginia Tech football superlatives

Virginia Tech’s football season was one game shorter than expected – two, if you came into the year thinking the team would make a bowl – but 11 games provide more than enough of a sample size to assess the performance.

In short: not great.

The Hokies finished 3-8, well south of their preseason Vegas over-under for wins (6.5). Brent Pry has been the first to admit that his debut at the helm was not good enough. As a way to look back, let’s hand out some superlatives.

BEST WIN: 23-22 over Liberty (Nov. 19)

Boy, did the Hokies need this one. Entering with a seven-game losing streak – their longest since the 1950s – Tech stiffened as a 10-point underdog and beat an eight-win, in-state opponent on the road. Jalen Holston ran for a career-high 99 yards and three touchdowns in what wound up being his college football swan song.

With senior day subsequently canceled (Tech’s football players due to be celebrated before the UVa game will now be honored before next Sunday’s men’s basketball game against UNC), this result at least gave veterans a positive memory.

WORST LOSS: 20-17 at Old Dominion (Sept. 2)

Unfortunately for Tech, there are a lot of contenders for this “honor” – N.C. State was brutal, and so was Georgia Tech – but the season-opener in Norfolk set an ominous tone for the heartbreak to follow.

Installed as 6-point favorites, the Hokies led 17-10 entering the fourth quarter but wouldn’t score again, as offensive woes that would dog them all year revealed themselves. Tech was penalized 15 times for 106 yards – a miserable start for the new regime.

And it wasn’t as though ODU continued to surprise after that night. The Monarchs entered Saturday’s season finale at South Alabama at 3-8.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Kaleb Smith

The fifth-year senior receiver was a legitimate big-play threat on a team otherwise devoid of them. Smith averaged 18.2 yards on his 37 catches, highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown grab against N.C. State.

Tech’s offense had myriad issues; Smith wasn’t one of them.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Dax Hollifield

Only two players (defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Armani Chatman) played more defensive snaps than Hollifield, who led Tech in tackles (82) and ranked second in passes defended (six).

Pro Football Focus also gave the redshirt senior linebacker the team’s highest grades for run defense and pass rushing. Perhaps most importantly, Hollifield was one of several veterans who maintained a workmanlike attitude through all the struggles.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Mansoor Delane

Had he played more than seven games, Delane probably would have been the defensive POY, too. As it was, the true freshman cornerback put his imprint all over the secondary, competing with confidence and technique that belied his age.

Delane led the Hokies with six passes defended and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. He’s a building block.

STRANGEST MOMENT: Tech assistant coaches getting stuck in the elevator at halftime at ODU.

Perhaps that was a sign that this season would be short on “ups.”

BEST PLAY: Keli Lawson’s pick-six (Nov. 5)

Lane Stadium erupted when the freshman linebacker made the kind of disruptive play that long had been Tech’s trademark. Lawson leaped to bat a Georgia Tech pass into air, caught it himself and ran it into the end zone with a convoy of teammates beside him.

WORST PLAY: Field goal disaster (Sept. 2)

This one cut deep. A bad snap on a 38-yard attempt not only denied the Hokies three points, but ODU ran the ball down, scooped it and scored a touchdown the other way. That turned a 7-3 Tech lead into a 10-7 deficit and epitomized the special teams woes the Hokies had in 2022.

BEST DECISION: Cancelling the UVa game.

This obviously wasn’t made by the Hokies alone, as the Cavaliers and ACC collaborated after the tragic shootings in Charlottesville that killed UVa football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

Still, Tech had its priorities in the right place from the start. The Hokies have been empathetic and eager to help, which means exponentially more than any game.