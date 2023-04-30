BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team has belted 90 home runs this season.

But the Hokies hit only one on Sunday. Clemson smacked three, including two in the decisive sixth inning.

The sixth-ranked Tigers rallied to beat the 21st-ranked Hokies 5-4 on a windy afternoon at Tech Softball Park.

It was the final ACC regular-season game for both teams. Virginia Tech (35-17, 14-10) had swept a doubleheader from Clemson (45-8, 18-6) on Saturday to clinch the series.

Although some ACC teams will play next weekend, Virginia Tech's conference tournament seeding is sealed.

The Hokies, who won the ACC regular-season title last year, are assured of finishing in fifth place in the standings this year. The Hokies will be the No. 5 seed in the single-elimination ACC tournament, which will be played May 10-13 at Notre Dame.

"We played our best at the end," Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "As long as we're playing better now than we were at the beginning, this is what matters.

"You go 2-1 against the No. 6 team in the country, I think we're in a pretty good spot."

The Hokies will play the No. 4 seed — which might wind up being Clemson — in an ACC quarterfinal on May 11.

Virginia Tech will conclude the regular season with a Wednesday visit to nonconference foe Liberty (34-17), which upset Clemson last week.

With Sunday's loss, Tech fell to 4-11 against ranked foes this year.

The Hokies played Sunday without first baseman Jayme Bailey, who is one of their better hitters.

Bailey was hurt in a collision in the first inning of Game 2 on Saturday. D'Amour said Bailey is day-to-day. Bailey was not in attendance Sunday; D'Amour said he did not know if she was in concussion protocol.

Clemson's McKenzie Clark had collided with Bailey on Saturday as Bailey tagged her out in a rundown between third and home. Clark, whose left arm struck Bailey in the mouth, was ejected from that game for instigating the collision.

Bailey was shaken up after the collision and later left that game, although she did participate in the postgame Senior Day ceremony Saturday.

On Sunday, the Hokies led 4-2 entering the sixth. But the Tigers scored three runs against Lyndsey Grein in that inning to grab the lead.

Jadeyn Ruszkowski smacked a solo homer to cut the lead to 4-3. After JoJo Hyatt singled to right field, No. 9 batter Reedy Davenport smacked a two-run homer down the left-field line.

Grein (8-4) had pitched a six-hitter in Tech's 3-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday. But the freshman took the loss in relief Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) and six hits in the final three innings.

"Some days things just don't work out," she said.

Clemson banged out 12 hits to Tech's eight.

The Hokies had overcome Clemson's three homers in a 5-4 win in Game 1 on Saturday. But they could not do so on Sunday.

"They outhomered us and they ended up winning," D'Amour said. "You don't want to give up home runs, obviously. But we pitched OK — 10 strikeouts on the day and one walk. … We've just got to get cleaner on … our misses."

Tech starter Emma Lemley gave up the first homer of the day — Alia Logoleo's solo shot in the top of the second.

The Hokies grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Emma Ritter singled, stole second, advanced to third on a Bre Peck grounder and scored on Madison Hanson's sacrifice fly. After Kelsey Bennett walked, Rachel Castine smacked a two-run homer.

Tech added a run in the third. Addy Greene doubled. Ritter singled to left, with Greene scoring on left fielder Ally Miklesh's errant throw.

Clemson cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth. Miklesh reached base on second baseman Cameron Fagan's error and scored on Caroline Jacobsen's bloop RBI double.

Down 5-4, the Hokies had runners on first and third in the sixth. But Clemson reliever Regan Spencer (5-0) struck out Castine to end the inning.

Reliever Valerie Cagle struck out Greene with a runner on first to end the game.