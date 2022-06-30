‘50-50 right now’: Virginia Tech’s No. 3 quarterback spot remains up for grabs

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s No. 3 quarterback has a clearer path to playing time, but is that the best spot for a young quarterback?

Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn raised the question in a June interview when discussing what the future holds for Tahj Bullock and Devin Ferrell, the pair of underclassmen competing for those reps.

Bullock is a redshirt freshman out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey while Ferrell enrolled at midyear out of Milton High School in Georgia. Fans got the briefest of glimpses of Bullock in the Pinstripe Bowl — he only attempted four passes in the blowout loss — and both quarterbacks got a handful of reps in the spring game.

“I really feel like it’s 50-50 right now on who the third guy is,” Glenn said.

They will get another chance to battle it out during fall camp, but their workload at the start of the season might be similar regardless of who lands the No. 3 designation. Glenn can envision a scenario where Bullock and Farrell rotate roles each week.

“I’ve always been a big believer that if you really want to improve, the scout team’s the place to improve,” Glenn said. “You just don’t get a lot (on the third team). You’ve got to get them up to speed with what you’re doing from an offensive scheme standpoint, but the guy that takes the majority of reps with the scout team is the guy that’s probably going to get better.”

Those consistent reps help both quarterbacks make what Glenn described as “tremendous strides” in the spring. The focus for Bullock during those 15 practices was on mechanical issues Glenn felt were negatively impacting his accuracy.

“He has some alignment issues at times, he has some release point issues at times,” Glenn said.

Glenn also worked on building up Bullock’s confidence.

“It probably hurt him a little bit with the coaching change and a new offense,” Glenn said. “Hey, he’s got that offense down from last year. Now he’s going into another one. It probably hurt his development, the speed of the development a little bit.”

That wasn’t an issue Bullock had in high school at St. Peter’s Prep where he led the team to a state title with a 11-1 record as a junior. He helped orchestrate four fourth comebacks including a win over Don Bosco Prep, the team’s primary rival, with Bullock driving 73-yards in the final five minutes for the game-winning score.

“Youth. Confidence. Accuracy,” Glenn said. “Those are the three things. That’s him in a nutshell right now. Now, he should be starting to come out of that youth stage this fall.”

Farrell is working through some of the same issues, but his athleticism helped him make a strong first impression to the new staff.

“Devin’s got a skillset to him that you can’t coach, and that's just the escapability, his quickness,” Glenn said. “But what’s ironic, if we ran them in the 40, they both were the exact same time…but Devin’s got a little, and it’s probably because of his size, he’s got a little more wiggle to him.”

Both quarterbacks will benefit from the rule changes he NCAA made for this summer that allows coaches to work with an actual football with players during their summer practice sessions.

"We used to have a towel," Glenn said, with a laugh. "Now they’re saying, OK, you can go out and use a ball, can throw routes on air, or have individual drills or have walkthrough with a ball that we didn’t used to do in the past...the only thing we can’t do, we can’t compete against each other with a ball with coaches out there."

