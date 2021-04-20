$75 million renovation envisioned for Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech wants to give Cassell Coliseum a $75 million makeover.
Tech announced Tuesday a plan to renovate its basketball arena both inside and out, including new suites, club seats and concourses, as well as an exterior facelift that would include new entrances on the Washington Street and Beamer Way sides of the building.
"We just want to spruce it up a little bit, generate some revenue, some point of sale and give people club seating options and other things," athletic director Whit Babcock said on a video conference.
Cassell debuted in 1962.
"It's served us well, but if you look around … our sports village, track has been redone, baseball's redone. We've made improvements to softball, soccer and football," Babcock said. "So Cassell is the logical [next] choice.
"It is the best home-court advantage in the ACC. … So we need to make it uniquely Cassell but modernize it. We have no interest in building a new one. That old building is a signature part of Virginia Tech, so let's pay it forward for the next 50 or 60 [years]."
Tech hopes to raise at least $50 million for the redesign through donations to its new, overall, $400 million "Reach for Excellence" athletic fund-raising campaign. The rest of the money could be generated after the construction, from ticket sales and suite sales.
It remains to be seen when construction would start, but Babcock said he would be disappointed if the project is not completed in four or five years at the latest.
"The timetable on that will go as quickly as the funding can come in," Babcock said. "We have some people that are interested in that. … [But] it will take gifts of all levels."
The hope is that the men's and women's basketball teams would not have to play home games elsewhere during the construction.
Despite the planned changes to the 9,275-seat arena, Babcock hopes Cassell will still wind up with close to 9,000 seats.
"We will lose a little bit," he said of the seating capacity.
Cassell already features high-priced courtside tables for donors to sit behind to watch the game, but Tech wants to also provide donors with tables, suites and a "Concourse Club" area in an upper level of the east stands.
The Concourse Club would include club seats, loge seats, a lounge and private concessions. The front of the club would be open to the main seating area, with a row of tables between the club and the regular stands.
The main portion of the arena will have a larger lower concourse and new upper concourses. The upper concourses will provide restrooms and concession areas to fans in the upper stands.
There will be a new walkway above the student section to connect the new upper concourses. There will also be a new video board in that area.
There will be a food court on the east side with enhanced concession options.
A concourse would be added above some of the seats in the west-side stands.
Seats for the disabled would be featured throughout the arena, including on the west side.
The arena would also gain a new sound system.
The outside of the arena will also get a makeover.
There will be a new, glass entrance on Washington Street, although the Cassell arc will remain. This north entrance will also feature a new student club area for students to gather in before the game. There will also be a new Hokies shop on that side that will be accessible year-round.
There will also be a new look to the Beamer Way side of the building, including a new entrance for fans who use that parking lot and adjacent lots. This west entrance will have new landscaping. It will also have new ramps for the disabled, although the disabled could also enter on Washington Street.
There will be an outdoor plaza on the Beamer Way side, as well as an indoor concourse level for fans to use while waiting to enter the arena during cold weather. The ticket office will be relocated to this side from the Washington Street side.
Cassell will also gain more office space in this project.
The HNTB sports-venue firm did the feasibility study and designs.
In addition to the basketball squads, Cassell is also the home arena for the wrestling and volleyball teams. But all Tech teams use some part of Cassell, be it the weight room, locker rooms or offices.