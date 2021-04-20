$75 million renovation envisioned for Cassell Coliseum

There will be a new walkway above the student section to connect the new upper concourses. There will also be a new video board in that area.

There will be a food court on the east side with enhanced concession options.

A concourse would be added above some of the seats in the west-side stands.

Seats for the disabled would be featured throughout the arena, including on the west side.

The arena would also gain a new sound system.

The outside of the arena will also get a makeover.

There will be a new, glass entrance on Washington Street, although the Cassell arc will remain. This north entrance will also feature a new student club area for students to gather in before the game. There will also be a new Hokies shop on that side that will be accessible year-round.

There will also be a new look to the Beamer Way side of the building, including a new entrance for fans who use that parking lot and adjacent lots. This west entrance will have new landscaping. It will also have new ramps for the disabled, although the disabled could also enter on Washington Street.