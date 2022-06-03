‘A damn good prospect’: Virginia Tech’s Braelin Moore moving to offensive line

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s new staff isn’t done reshaping the roster going into the 2022 season.

The Hokies announced more than a dozen position changes during spring camp and head coach Brent Pry added to that list on Friday.

According to Pry, defensive tackle Braelin Moore is moving to the interior of the offensive line.

“It's about maximizing guys' potential,” Pry said. “Braelin is a damn good prospect. He's got a chance to be a better offensive lineman than defensive lineman."

The staff consulted players with positional flexibility after they signed about where they wanted to start out their careers. The Hokies lacked depth up front on both sides of the ball and Moore was a successful two-way player at Freedom High School ( Pa.).

Moore had no issues picking up the defense as an early enrollee, but Pry didn’t think he had the top end speed to consistently be a high-end playmaker.

"He's never going to run well enough to make enough plays on the perimeter that can be an all-conference,” Pry said. “You are always going to want him to run better, but on the offensive line he runs great.”

The offensive staff was pushing for the move throughout camp.

“I think the offensive line is subtly recruiting him daily, coach Rudolph and the crew,” Pry said, in April. “The compliments they pay him. The way they bring him up. I do the same thing, I did it for years defensively, so I get it."

Moore joins his brother Kaden, a third-year sophomore, on the offense. Kaden Moore started all 13 games last year at right guard and spent the entire spring with the first-team offense at the position.

Pry said had fun during spring workouts by having the two face off during the team’s hunger drills in a tire pull.

“The Moore brothers, that’s an exciting duo right there,” Pry said, in March. “...I think big brother played with him a little bit and then kind of finished him off.”

The younger of the Moores joins a large group of fellow 2022 signees Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett, Johnny Dickson, Hunter Mclain and Xavier Chaplin on the offensive line. Meadows was the only other player in the group to enroll early.

Tech’s first-team offensive line coming out of spring featured Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Jesse Hanson at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle. The Hokies had three walk-ons working with the second-team offense in camp.

