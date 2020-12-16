A look at the 2021 Virginia Tech signees who plan to enrollee early

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech could have the most early enrollees its had since the 2018 season.

Tech coach Justin Fuente had nine early enrollees from each of his first three signing classes. That number was down in recent years with six players enrolling early in 2019 and five players enrolling early last year (three of those were transfers).

The Hokies announced 24 signees on early signing day, and according to various sources, the tentative plan is for linebacker Isi Etute; tight ends Jared Gibble and Jack Hollifield; defensive backs Jalen Hoyle, Nykelius Johnson and Jalen Stroman; wide receivers Jaylen Jones and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton and offensive lineman Danijel Miletic.

Etute, Storman and Jones are all instate signees who had their senior seasons postponed to the spring. The three-star recruits weren’t planning to enroll early until the VHSL decided to postpone fall football.