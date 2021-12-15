A look at the 2022 Virginia Tech signees who plan to enroll early

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry won’t have to wait long to get much of his 2022 signing class on campus.

Pry announced that 12 players who signed on early signing day plan to enroll in January and participate in the team’s spring camp.

That list tentatively includes quarterback Devin Farrell, running back Bryce Duke, wide receiver Tucker Holloway, tight ends Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain, offensive linemen Johnny Dickson and Brody Meadows, defensive linemen Gunner Givens and Braelin Moore, linebacker Reid Pulliam and defensive back Cam Johnson.

Tech signed 18 players overall by the time Pry spoke to the media at noon on Wednesday and expected to have two additional signees finalized before the day was done.

"Getting those guys in the spring and having them develop and train for 15 practices and more importantly the winter conditioning, gives them a great opportunity," Pry said. "That's a more than half the class, that's a good number and that's not talking about portal guys or things like that."

Former coach Justin Fuente’s signing classes averaged about eight early enrollees a year, but the Hokies never crossed double-digits during his tenure.

Tech had nine early enrollees last year with safety Jalen Storman along with wide receivers Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones earning early play time from that group. Stroman played the most snaps out of any freshman and was one of the team’s best specialists this season.

Lofton was slowed down by injuries in fall camp, but came on late in the season with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. Lofton and Jones could end up starting the Pinstripe Bowl with Tre Turner opting out and Tayion Robinson transferring.

Robinson was another former early enrollee (in the 2019 class) that saw immediate playing time as a true freshman after enrolling early. That list also includes offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester.

