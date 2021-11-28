A look at the scary moment that nearly derailed Virginia Tech’s chances in the Commonwealth Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The final moments of the second quarter felt like an eternity for Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price.

Tech fell behind 24-17 after Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run with 3:32 left until halftime. Armstrong got the crowd at Scott Stadium off their feet by breaking multiple tackles at the goal line for the score.

The touchdown gave UVA some renewed momentum and opened the door for them to break the game wide open. Price envisioned the Cavs going up three scores if Armstrong got the ball back before halftime since they also would get the ball to start the second half.

“That was a scary part of the game,” Price said.

That worst case scenario moved one step closer to reality when Tech barely managed to run a minute off the clock on its ensuing possession. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister was sacked for a loss of 14 yards on third down at the Hokies own 13-yard line.

Freshman punter Peter Moore was tasked with creating some breathing room for the defense.

“He hit a rocket, he hit a hell of a punt, but they still would've had a short field then turned around and had the ball in the second half,” Price said.