A look at the true freshmen making contributions for Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has thrown some true freshmen into tough situations this season.
It’s not something he takes lightly in a normal year, but the 2020 class has faced some unique obstacles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group didn’t enroll until July — more than a month later than originally planned — and positive coronavirus cases and contact tracing upended practices for much of September.
“You want kids to want to play and have a little bit of success and ease their way into playing in a position they are ready for, in a situation they are prepared for,” Fuente said, on Monday. “That hasn't always been the case this season due to a variety of circumstances.”
Virginia Tech true freshman Keonta Jenkins is a prime example.
The three-star defender out of Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida jumped to the top of the depth chart at boundary safety before the season after Devon Hunter was suspended and Nasir Peoples suffered a season-ending injury.
The 6-foot-3, 194-pound defensive back has nine tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hurry in three games (two starts). His backup is fellow 2020 signee Lakeem Rudolph, who has also played in three games.
Tech freshman cornerback Dorian Strong has also played an unexpectedly key role in the secondary with the Hokies missing at least one scholarship corner in each of their first four games.
Strong’s first career start came in Week 2 when he was the only scholarship cornerback available. He was back in the starting lineup against Boston College with Jeramine Waller out of the lineup.
The Maryland native went under the radar on the recruiting trail with his size — he’s listed at 6-foot-0, 174-pounds — scaring most Power 5 teams off. The Hokies had no such reservations after seeing him play at one of their summer camps.
Tech thought Strong would have time to develop coming into the season with All-ACC corners Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, but Farley opted out and Waller’s lingering foot injury limited him throughout the season.
Strong, who has seven tackles (six solo) with a team-high three pass breakups, hasn’t played like a typical freshman.
“I think Dorian Strong is just a big-time player, and he works really hard at practice every day,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said. “He’s going to be big time. I already know. I can see it in his eyes. He comes to work and I think that has the biggest impact on him.”
Devin Taylor echoed Deablo’s thoughts.
“The biggest thing I see in him is just the confidence he has in himself,” Taylor said. “He really has confidence in himself and like even in practice if he gets a ball caught on him he’ll come back the next play and won’t let it happen. He really just has a lot of confidence in himself really.”
The other true freshman Fuente has played this season is defensive end Robert Wooten. He’s had a prominent special teams role, and last week played nearly 30 snaps at defensive end against Boston College with Jaylen Griffin out of the line and Zion Debose playing for the first time in three weeks.
Wooten was one of Tech’s two signees out of Texas in the 2020 class. He decommitted from Missouri after the team fired head coach Barry Odom. He had a list of 20-plus scholarship offers including ones from Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah and Wisconsin.
The Hokies have leaned on a six man rotation at defense end with Justus Reed and Emmanuel Belmar starting and Amare Barno, Eli Adams, Griffin and Debose rotating in.
“I really like him, I think he has a bright future,” Fuente said of Wooten. “He's shown a little more maturity than your typical freshman, not just physical maturity, but emotional and mental maturity. I think as the season goes along I think he's going to have opportunities to continue to play and contribute to this team.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
