A look at the true freshmen making contributions for Virginia Tech football

“The biggest thing I see in him is just the confidence he has in himself,” Taylor said. “He really has confidence in himself and like even in practice if he gets a ball caught on him he’ll come back the next play and won’t let it happen. He really just has a lot of confidence in himself really.”

The other true freshman Fuente has played this season is defensive end Robert Wooten. He’s had a prominent special teams role, and last week played nearly 30 snaps at defensive end against Boston College with Jaylen Griffin out of the line and Zion Debose playing for the first time in three weeks.

Wooten was one of Tech’s two signees out of Texas in the 2020 class. He decommitted from Missouri after the team fired head coach Barry Odom. He had a list of 20-plus scholarship offers including ones from Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah and Wisconsin.

The Hokies have leaned on a six man rotation at defense end with Justus Reed and Emmanuel Belmar starting and Amare Barno, Eli Adams, Griffin and Debose rotating in.

“I really like him, I think he has a bright future,” Fuente said of Wooten. “He's shown a little more maturity than your typical freshman, not just physical maturity, but emotional and mental maturity. I think as the season goes along I think he's going to have opportunities to continue to play and contribute to this team.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

