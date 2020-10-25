A look at Virginia Tech’s red zone woes against Wake Forest

In the third quarter, Tech lined up with a bunch formation on both sides of the line with Blackshear and Tayvion Robinson to the right and Mitchell and Tre Turner to the left. They all shifted to the outside before the snap with Blackshear coming back in motion to take the ball off the left side again.

The movement didn’t trick Wake Forest with linebacker Traveon Redd reading it the entire time and tackling Blackshear for a 7-yards loss.

Wake Forest didn’t have any issues with Tech consistently rotating formations and personnel in the red zone. The Hokies used all three tight ends at various times (the most common formation was 12 personnel with Mitchell and Nick Gallo on the field), rotated Blackshear between the backfield and slot and rarely used a package with three wide receivers (only five of the 16 plays).

Herbert wasn’t a major factor in the red zone with four carries for 12 yards in the loss. His biggest run in the red zone was an 8-yard gain in the second quarter that he bounced to the outside (and broke two tackles) for a first down.

Tech has handed the ball off 42 times this season inside the opponent’s 20-yards for 133 yards with 10 touchdowns and Herbert has only accounted for 10 of those carries for 40 yards with one touchdown. The Hokies are only 5 of 17 passing (29.4%) for 57 yards with three touchdowns and an interception inside the 20-yard line this season.

