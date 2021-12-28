A Pinstripe surprise? Virginia Tech eager to attack Maryland through the air

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price knows his limitations.

As a longtime defensive line coach, Price hasn’t given a wide berth to the offensive staff and has been reluctant to answer questions from reporters about the team’s offensive game plan.

Price changed course on Tuesday and offered a rare glimpse into the team’s thinking on that side of the ball the day before the Pinstripe Bowl when he was asked about how the offense will look with Connor Blumrick getting the start at quarterback in place of Braxton Burmeister.

“I don’t think the offense really changed much,” Price said. “We’ve rotated Connor and Braxton throughout the year, and with Connor taking a majority of snaps here in the bowl prep, I don’t think the offense is going to look any different than it would if Braxton was there.”

A fairly standard response and similar to what he told reporters previously, but he went a step further.

“When we had both of those guys, Blumrick was more of a running quarterback, but he can make the throws,” Price said. “The offense will probably be – they’ll probably be surprised how many times he throws it tomorrow.”

That would surprise a large portion of Tech’s fanbase as well.

Virginia Tech hasn’t thrown the ball that much going back to the 2019 season. The Hokies have averaged less than 25 attempts per game each year and ranked among the bottom 20 teams. This year they head into the Pinstripe Bowl ranked No. 113 out of 130 teams with 24.8 pass attempts per game.

They have attempted less than 20 attempts in three of the last four games. They attempted a season-low 16 attempts in the regular season finale against UVA.

Throw in Blumrick (he's only attempted 17 career passes at the collegiate level), the potential debut of true quarterback Tahj Bullock and a depleted receiving corps and it wouldn’t be that surprising to see the Hokies rely on a run-heavy attack.

Blumrick is athletic for his size at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and has a physical run style that’s given opposing defenses trouble this season. He has 41 carries for 231 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and that includes a 20-carry performance against Miami where he ran for 132 yards.

But Blumrick has been itching to throw the ball more since he got into the lineup and even said as much after that Miami game.

“I trust my guys out there and hope maybe I could do that some more,” Blumrick said.

It would be worth a try against a Maryland defense giving up 258.1 passing yards per game (No. 108 of 130 teams). The Terps have allowed two of their last three opponents to complete more than 70% of their passing attempts. They have allowed more than nine yards an attempt five times.

There’s also only three defenses in the country that have given up more passing plays of 30-yards or more (Georgia Southern, UTSA and Duke).

Maryland coach Mike Locksley predicted the Hokies going off script from what they’ve done this season on Tuesday.

“They probably will leave caution to the wind, and I expect gadgets and plays that you maybe haven't prepared for that we've got to be prepared to adjust and get it coached up on the sideline and go out and execute our stuff,” Locksley said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.