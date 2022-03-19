A season to remember for Virginia Tech men's basketball

MILWAUKEE — The Virginia Tech men's basketball season ended with a defeat, but that is not how the season will be remembered by the team or its fans.

The Hokies did lose to Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but they made an indelible mark in program history for what they accomplished the previous week in Brooklyn, New York. Tech won four games in as many nights to win the ACC tournament for the first time.

"Obviously this loss sucks. You want to keep winning. But at the end of the day, when you look at the big picture, when you look back, we're the first team in Virginia Tech history to be ACC champs," junior guard Hunter Cattoor said Friday after the loss to Texas at Fiserv Forum. "No one will ever be able to take that away from us.

"The relationships we've built with each other and the coaching staff, … growing as humans, I'll be forever grateful for it."

The Hokies (23-13) were the first No. 7 seed to win the ACC tournament. They beat 10th-seeded Clemson, second-seeded Notre Dame, third-seeded North Carolina and top-seeded Duke to shed their NCAA Tournament bubble status and earn an automatic NCAA berth.

"A great accomplishment and an achievement that will be talked about and celebrated here for years to come," coach Mike Young said Saturday in a phone interview.

After losing to Miami on a half-court heave at the buzzer on Jan. 26, Tech was 10-10 overall and in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league record. But the Hokies won 13 of their next 15 games.

"We were 10-10, 2-7 in the league and I carried a great burden because we were a lot more talented than we were playing," Young said Friday after the loss. "But great character. And those guys hung in there and they continued to come to practice and they didn't separate. They hung in there as a unit and started playing good basketball, started rattling some games off and won nine of our last 11 [to end the regular season].

"We get a a basket in at the buzzer to advance [against Clemson] and then rattle off consecutive wins — Notre Dame, North Carolina, Duke — to win the ACC championship. Not taking that away. Ever.

"It's a pretty special season."

Sixth-seeded and 25th-ranked Texas beat 11th-seeded Tech 81-73 on Friday, sending Tech home after a first-round loss for the second straight season.

But Tech went 11-9 in ACC regular-season play, marking the first time in ACC history that a team that was once 2-7 in league play finished with a winning ACC mark. Tech also became the first team in ACC history to start off 0-4 in league play and finish with a winning league record.

"We kind of dug ourselves a hole," forward Justyn Mutts said Thursday. "It's crazy to see the disrespect people were putting on us. Nobody believed in us anymore. And then for us to finally start winning games and go on a run. And then to see that we were kind of [seeded in the NCAAs] a little bit low, it kind of showed that if we didn't win [the ACC tournament], would we have even gotten in? Would we still be here? So it's just a constant battle of having to prove who we are and what we're about."

Point guard Storm Murphy said making the NCAAs was "pretty emotional" to him.

"I read … some tweets and stuff about people … apologizing for the hate and the disrespect and everything they gave us throughout the season," Murphy said Thursday. "To see what this team did to just block out that noise, let that fuel us, … to then go win an ACC championship, … makes me just incredibly proud of these guys.

"It's an absolutely defining moment of my life, just to reflect on what we went through as humans, what we battled every day. Some days it was hard to show up. Some days it was hard to want to come back and practice. We wanted to get as far away from basketball as we could. … But at the end of the day, our coaches, our players, just continued to pour in the right stuff and make the game fun."

So Tech heads into next season with an ACC title and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two under Young.

"It's a pretty good step in a positive direction," Young said Friday.

This was the fifth and final college season for Murphy, who transferred from Wofford for his extra year of eligibility. Freshman reserve point guard Sean Pedulla seems set to inherit Murphy's starting job.

Mutts and center Keve Aluma could opt to return for their extra season of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all Division I 2020-22021 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Aluma, a fifth-year senior, turned 23 years old in December. The two-time All-ACC second-team pick could be ready to start a pro career instead of spending a sixth year in college.

Mutts is on track to earn a second master's degree from Tech in May. Mutts, who turned 23 in January, could also be ready to turn pro instead of spending a sixth year in college.

"I will have a short conversation with them on Tuesday, just to get a feel for where they are," Young said Saturday. "Whatever they decide to do, I'm on their team. They've been incredible. … If they choose to come back, they will certainly be welcomed back with open arms. If they choose to move on and play professionally or whatever else they choose to do with their career, I will be completely supportive of that."

Tech will also have to wait and see if it loses any players to the transfer portal.

"Part of life now," Young said Saturday.

Five members of Tech's eight-man rotation are poised to return — Cattoor, the ACC tournament most valuable player; junior guard Nahiem Alleyne; sophomore reserves Darius Maddox and David N'Guessan; and Pedulla.

Backups John Ojiako, Lynn Kidd and Jalen Haynes are also poised to return. However, Haynes has not played since Feb. 7 for academic reasons, so his status for next season is unclear.

Tech will also welcome aboard four recruits: Rodney Rice, who is rated the No. 44 high school senior and the No. 8 senior off-guard in the nation by ESPN; M.J. Collins, who is ranked the No. 19 senior off-guard by ESPN; Patrick Wessler, who is rated the No. 46 senior center by ESPN; and Darren Buchanan, who is ranked the No. 51 senior small forward by ESPN.

Tech, which has one scholarship left to pass out, could also find new additions from the portal.

"We need an older guy up front that can help us, maybe two," Young said Saturday.

