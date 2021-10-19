'A tough pill to swallow': Virginia Tech offense scrambling to regain confidence

“I feel like coming out of fall camp and into the North Carolina game, we were really confident,” Burmeister said. “I think since that West Virginia game at the end, I think that's when I kind of felt we had to — I thought we were going to come back after that and build it back up pretty quick — it really hasn't happened like that.”

Burmeister’s numbers since the West Virginia game highlight those struggles. He’s thrown for 530 yards on 48% passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He only has 90 yards on the ground during that stretch on 3.2 yards per carry.

The performance against Pitt was a low point of the season for Burmeister and the offense, and he admitted on Tuesday it made for a painful film review session on Sunday.

“I was very upset,” Burmeister said. “It was a tough pill to swallow."

Burmeister’s 34.4 completion percentage was the lowest of his career (while attempting at least 10 passes). According to Pro Football Focus, he was 1 of 8 on attempts of 20-yards or more. The lone completion came to Tre Turner for a 47-yard gain in the third quarter. He only had two other completions of throws of 10-yards or more.

While that same issue has plagued Tech’s passing offense all season, Burmeister is committed to getting things right.